Kareena Kapoor often shares candid sneak peeks into her diet through social media. While she doesn't shy away from indulgences like pasta and pizza, she also loves to relish wholesome desi khanna. One of her latest foodie updates provides more proof of the same. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of a traditional dish she savoured - one that is popular in North India, especially in colder months. For Kareena, too, the change in weather seemed to enhance her enjoyment of this treat. Any guesses about what she relished? It is none other than the delightful Panjeri.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Talks About The Importance Of Butter In Breakfast





For the uninitiated, Panjeri or Panjiri is a crumble-like delicacy made with ghee, dry fruits and other nourishing ingredients. It has several varieties. It is also served as prasad on certain occasions. Panjeri usually has a delicate sweet taste. Panjeri is said to have various health benefits, depending on its exact components. If you want to try making it at home, check out this easy recipe.





Sharing a picture of her table, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Candlelight. Onset of winter. Panjeri [heart emoji]. The Punjabi in me is [dancing emoji]. Thank you, Masterchef and now master actor... [heart emoji] Ranveer Brar." Take a look below:

Before this, one of Kareena Kapoor's previous foodie Insta stories showed a yummy-looking biryani. Kareena seems to really love this popular Indian delicacy. While speaking at an event recently, she discussed many of her must-try foods in Delhi and she again named biryani as one of her favourites. She said, "Biryani, of course, I am a Kapoor yaar. I can go on and on about it." Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: The "Lambi List" Of Kareena Kapoor's Comfort Food And More: Instagram AMA Session