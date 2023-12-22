Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year, when the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth is tilted furthest away from the Sun, resulting in the longest night and the shortest day of the year. This year, the shortest day falls on December 22. Many parts of the world observe festivals around the Winter Solstice, celebrating the subsequent 'return' of the Sun. One such festival is the traditional Chinese Winter Solstice festival, also called the Dongzhi Festival. The festival marks the fact that from now on, the days will start to grow longer, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. Food is an integral part of every festival and celebration. Here are some winter foods to enjoy this Winter Solstice:

Here Are 5 Foods to Add to Your Plate on Winter Solstice:

1. Tang Yoon or Tong Yun

Tang Yoons are small, round, and sticky rice dumplings that have a sweet filling inside ranging from sweet red bean paste to a piece of sugar. These are served in a bowl of syrup that's usually flavoured with coconut or ginger. These rice dumplings are an important part of the Chinese Dongzhi Festival. Family members sit together to make these dumplings by hand, gossiping and spending time together.





Also Read: 5 Hot And Soothing Winter Drinks You Want To Survive This Chilly Weather

2. Hot Stews

Since the Winter Solstice falls during the harshest period of winter, it is the perfect time to eat warming foods like hot stews. A stew is made by cooking meat and/or vegetables in liquid for a long time. For non-vegetarians, you can try mutton stew or chicken stew with some veggies of your choice. Vegetarians can try spicy Mix Vegetables Stew or Kerala Veg Stew using coconut milk.

3. Hot Chocolate

Combine the Winter Solstice celebration with Christmas vibes by preparing a delicious cup of hot chocolate. You can add pieces of chocolate or chocolate powder and some cocoa. Top it with chocolate chips, whipped cream or marshmallows...the options are endless. Read the full recipe here.

4. Mulled Wine

If you have guests coming over for Winter Solstice dinner, prepare some warm and spicy Mulled Wine, perfect for this time of the year. Mulled Wine is a warm version of your regular red wine, along with some spices and citrus punch. Here is the recipe.





Also Read: Winter Skin Care: Tried Everything To Get Rid Of Acne? Eat These Foods To Finally Beat It

5. Pumpkin Soup

This is a creamy and delicious soup that will go straight to your heart. Make sure to add some onion and garlic to enhance the flavour of the pumpkin. Serve with some toasted bread to dunk in the soup. Read the full recipe here.