Some scrumptious pasta is one of those dishes that you can enjoy at any time of the day. Grate some cheese over it and eat it for breakfast, or add tender meatballs to spaghetti, and your dinner is ready. The Italian delicacy comes in different shapes and sizes, and we really can't say no to any of them. Macaroni tastes great when cooked in a creamy sauce, penne goes best with vegetables or meat, while rotini pasta is ideal for salads. Basically, pasta always tastes delicious. Now, if you are a pasta lover, then an incident may upset you a bit. Recently, over 200 kilograms of pasta were found dumped in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. The pictures of the mounds of pasta then went viral on social media.

Also Read: Pictures Of A Subway Employee Are Going Viral. "Salute," Says Twitter

The matter was brought to light by a local named Nina Jochnowitz, who discovered macaroni and cheese dumped in her area and decided to highlight the issue of food disposal. She shared a few pictures of the pile of discarded pasta on Facebook, after which the clicks were also shared on other social media platforms. "For us in the 6th ward, it comes as no surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all neighborhoods. This week, there was a new type of dumping of excessive food: PASTA," the woman wrote. Take a look:











She further added, "A good estimate is that more than 500 pounds of pasta was dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi." Afterward, these images from Facebook posts started circulating on other social media platforms and internet users began speculating about who disposed of the pasta and for what reason. "Can any of it be salvaged? Could you grab some for me?" a person asked on Twitter.

Also Read: Shocking! Woman Finds Meat In Veg Biryani Order From Swiggy. Pics Go Viral

Another user joked, “Once they catch someone they'll end up in the penne-tentiary”.

“And it was cooked?” a user asked.

A comment read, "There's carb-loading, and then there's carb unloading. Either way, this is a pasta point of no return.'"

What do you think of this post? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.