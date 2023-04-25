Travelling is something that we all look forward to, and an essential part of our journey is the food that we eat. While sometimes the food that we get at airports and on trains is satisfactory, other times it is quite disappointing. More and more people are sharing their experiences about the bad quality of food, which is becoming a growing concern. Recently, a woman shared a disturbing incident that happened to her in an airport lounge. She found a stone in her meal that was served to her. The woman took to Twitter to share pictures of the stone she found in her meal, with a thali in the background containing leftover dal, raita, and curry.





The incident took place at Jaipur International Airport. The woman wrote in her tweet, "Can't believe the quality of food they serve at airports now. Stones in food are generally expected on trains, but here at Jaipur "International" Airport's Primus Lounge too. That's just sad now. This almost broke my tooth." In addition to her negative experience at the airport, she also shared a photo of a damaged wooden carpet on the lounge floor. Here is the Twitter post:





The airport authorities replied on the same day the pictures were posted on Twitter. They wrote, "Dear Shubhu, thank you for writing to us. We have taken note of your feedback and have shared it with the concerned team for their immediate attention on this." They also asked for her travel details to assist in the matter. Take a look:

The woman's post, showing a stone in her meal, received a lot of attention online, with many people sharing similar experiences about the poor condition of airport lounges and food. Here are some of the reactions:

This is not the first time that someone has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food at airports. Earlier, chef Sanjeev Kapoor expressed his disappointment with Air India's in-flight meal on his Nagpur-Mumbai flight. He shared an image of the meal on Twitter and wrote, "Wake up Air India... Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato and sev. Sandwich with a minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze." You can read more about it here.





