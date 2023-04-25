Travelling is something that we all look forward to, and an essential part of our journey is the food that we eat. While sometimes the food that we get at airports and on trains is satisfactory, other times it is quite disappointing. More and more people are sharing their experiences about the bad quality of food, which is becoming a growing concern. Recently, a woman shared a disturbing incident that happened to her in an airport lounge. She found a stone in her meal that was served to her. The woman took to Twitter to share pictures of the stone she found in her meal, with a thali in the background containing leftover dal, raita, and curry.
The incident took place at Jaipur International Airport. The woman wrote in her tweet, "Can't believe the quality of food they serve at airports now. Stones in food are generally expected on trains, but here at Jaipur "International" Airport's Primus Lounge too. That's just sad now. This almost broke my tooth." In addition to her negative experience at the airport, she also shared a photo of a damaged wooden carpet on the lounge floor. Here is the Twitter post:
Also Read: Woman Complains Of Poor-Quality Food Served On Indian Trains, IRCTC Reacts
Can't believe the quality of food they serve at airports too now. Stones in food is generally expected on trains but here at Jaipur "International" Airport's PRIMUS LOUNGE too. That's just sad now.
This almost broke my tooth.@fssaiindia@TOIJaipurNews@AAI_Official@inshortspic.twitter.com/PqidLXthof— Shubhangi Saxena (@Shubhuskitchen) April 23, 2023
The airport authorities replied on the same day the pictures were posted on Twitter. They wrote, "Dear Shubhu, thank you for writing to us. We have taken note of your feedback and have shared it with the concerned team for their immediate attention on this." They also asked for her travel details to assist in the matter. Take a look:
Dear Shubhu, thank you for writing to us. We have taken note of your feedback and have shared it with the concerned team for their immediate attention on this.(1/2)— Jaipur International Airport (@Jaipur_Airport) April 23, 2023
The woman's post, showing a stone in her meal, received a lot of attention online, with many people sharing similar experiences about the poor condition of airport lounges and food. Here are some of the reactions:
Even i had faced a similar experience some months ago. Jaipur International airport has no standards and its so embarassing because its one of the major touristic destinations globally. Complete revamp on hyegine and infra is needed— rishi joshi (@spicyjoshi) April 24, 2023
This shouldn't be expected either at airport or railway station or any other place..
I hope you have dental Insurance.. Just in case no, then try to find out if your Travel Insurance covers it if you purchased..— Alok Dubey (@ealokdubey) April 24, 2023
Hey,
This is nothing. When I sat down to eat my food there were cockroaches which were around. There food was of subpar quality. I missed on clicking a picture with cockroaches in their lounge. Worst kind of lounge I have ever been to.— Krishna Agarwal (@wo_krishna_hai) April 24, 2023
Madam This is outrageous. But just a little info if u like to share...may i know which card were u using to enter in this lounge. just curious. thanks— Subhayu Niyogi (@subhayuJU) April 25, 2023
Also Read: Florida Woman Finds Cockroach In Her Meal, Food Outlet Faces Enquiry
This is not the first time that someone has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food at airports. Earlier, chef Sanjeev Kapoor expressed his disappointment with Air India's in-flight meal on his Nagpur-Mumbai flight. He shared an image of the meal on Twitter and wrote, "Wake up Air India... Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato and sev. Sandwich with a minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze." You can read more about it here.
Have you ever had a similar experience with airport food? Let us know in the comments below!
About Vaishali KapilaVaishali finds comfort in eating parathas and rajma chawal but is equally enthusiastic about exploring different cuisines. When she's not eating or baking, you can often find her curled up on the couch watching her favourite TV show - FRIENDS.