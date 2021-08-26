We all have experienced our partners picking up the wrong items while doing the grocery. Haven't we? And let's admit it does get annoying at times. What do you do then? It seems we found an answer for the same. We recently came across a post on Instagram where a woman was seen making a detailed grocery list to make shopping easy for her husband. And when we say detailed, we literally mean it!





Posted by influencer couple Adam and Melinda, the short video showed how she prepared a pictorial list of the items they needed to restock the pantry. "Making my husband a grocery list," the video reads. Then we see a white paper with product cutouts pasted on it. The list includes pictures of grapes, berries, apples, cereals, chicken, ice cream, butter, cold cuts and more - basically, it had everything we need on a daily basis. Take a look:





This video snippet took over the internet leaving netizens in splits. While some were inspired by this 'smart' hack, others just had a good laugh. Some even shared their experience of how their partners behave while doing the grocery.





"Omg genius," read a comment. Another person commented, "Mine will ask for screenshots and only see the last one I sent and still get it wrong."





A third user wrote, "God damn is that smart. I've taken pictures and texted them but this is next level."





"Great but you forgot to include prices because they will inevitably find the most expensive product, totally by-passing the one that's on sale," another person wrote.





What do you think of this genius hack? Let us know in the comments below.