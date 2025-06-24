What's the most memorable gift you've ever received on your birthday? As we all know, the best gifts are not necessarily the most expensive but the ones that reflect the thoughtfulness of the giver. Recently, a vlogger (Kinnie Marie Carpenter) posted about one such thoughtful birthday gift she received, and her video has taken Instagram by storm. The item featured is unexpected, and the digital creator herself seems initially unsure why her friend decided to give it to her. She starts the reel by revealing, "My friend gave me an open bag of chips as part of my birthday gift." That sounds rather unusual, right? Who wants an unsealed packet of chips?

It turns out that this packet was special. Its contents had been carefully selected and collected by the friend. The vlogger notes, "My favourite chips are the ones that are folded." She opens the bag in her hand and shows viewers what's inside it. The packet contains only folded chips! She explains, "I guess she bought a bunch of bags of kettle chips and then picked out all the folded chips out of those bags to throw them into this bag. So every chip that I eat out of here is folded." She is touched by her friend's heartfelt gesture. Watch the complete viral video here.





The comments section was filled with people praising the friend's idea and her efforts to make the birthday girl feel loved. Here's how some users reacted:





"To be known is to be loved."





"Love is an action word!"





"That's a good friend right there."





"I went from 'That is so trifling' to 'Wow, that's the sweetest thing ever' in a matter of seconds."





"I went from 'Brotha eww' to 'Girl awww' real quick!"





"This is a BEST BESTTTTT friend."





"I didn't even know love like this existed."





"My bestie gave me a kilo of gummy bears separated by colours, because I like to eat them by colour. I know I'm loved."





"That is one of the most caring, weird gifts ever, and I love that for you."





"I love that your friend speaks your love language of folded kettle chips!"





"Yes, Mr algorithm, more wholesome, beautiful human things like this, please."





"When I was growing up, we called those 'wish chips' and we would make a wish every time we got one, so a bag full of wishes seems like the sweetest birthday present ever."





