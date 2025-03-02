Every health expert agrees that protein is a fantastic way to start the day. And what's the first thing that springs in your mind when you hear protein? It's eggs! Whether you love them or not, eggs are the most popular and healthful breakfast option. Everyone loves this simple ingredient which can be made in different versions such as sunny side up, scrambled, or poached. Especially, omelettes. Spiced up and loaded with veggies, this is how people usually like this breakfast staple. But like any other food, omelettes are often subjected to bizarre experimentation. From chocolate omelette to chow mein omelette, the list of unusual omelette varieties is endless. Another one joining this list is the gulab jamun omelette.





The video of gulab jamun omelette was shared by a food vlogger on Instagram. It showed a food cart of what looks like a street vendor. The clip begins with the vendor breaking six eggs into a steel pan and topping it pieces of gulab jamuns. After which, he tops it with some coriander, salt, onions and green chillies. As the omelette begins to take its shape, it gets transferred to the plate. Finally, the vendor tops the dish with ketchup and serves it to the customer.

Watch the full video below:

Gulab jamun is a beloved dessert that is enjoyed by food lovers.





Combined with omelette, the bizarre experimentation got a thumbs down from the food delivery service app, Swiggy India. They wrote, "Itna bhi thik tha maafi mil jaati, par ketchup?! (This much would have been fine and an apology would have been given, but ketchup?!)





A user said, "If you are visiting him then this is one way trip."





Another added, "RIP Omelette"





Someone chimed in saying, "Who are those legends who like this video means they ate this recipe."





"Don't encourage wasting food like this for some minimal reasons of views and followers, the number of followers won't exceed the poverty percentage," read a comment.





What do you think about this dish? Tell us in the comments below.