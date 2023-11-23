A dispute between two women over a man escalated into a violent altercation at a busy roadside tea stall, capturing attention when a woman, dressed in black, hurled chairs and stools at her opponent. The incident was recorded and posted on social media, quickly going viral with humorous comments. A handle on X, formerly Twitter, shared the video, later reposted by 'Ghar ke kalesh' with the caption, "Kalesh between two girls at a chai tapri over a guy near Nauka Vihar, Gorakhpur, UP." In the video, the women, one in a salwar kameez and the other in jeans and a tee, engage in a heated argument. The woman wearing a suit throws a plastic stool at the other, prompting a reaction. Towards the end, bystanders intervene, preventing further escalation. Watch the video here:

Also Read: Viral Video: "Everything Is Overpriced" - Salt Bae's Restaurant Shocks Internet Yet Again

Shared on November 20, the post garnered over 175,000 views, with viewers finding the situation funny. Some made jokes, while others pointed fingers at the guy involved. Criticism surfaced for the woman's actions, with concerns raised about the potential harm caused by hurling chairs in a public space. One user commented on X, “Kafi badal gaya hai Gorakhpur, Delhi, Noida jaise ladkiyan ek dusre se lad rahi hain, wo bhi ladke ke peeche [Things have changed a lot in Gorakhpur; girls are now fighting with each other like they do in Delhi and Noida, and that too over a boy].”

Another comment read, “Bhai, ye kaun ladkiyaan hoti hain jo ladko ke liye maar-pit kar leti hain aapas mein? [Brother, who are these girls who resort to physical fights among themselves over boys?]”

A viewer who was thoroughly entertained commented, “Whenever two girls or women are fighting, I request all men not to interfere or intervene, warna the fighting parties will get united to beat you. All the men should just enjoy watching two women fight... it's the best.”

Also Read: Viral Video Of Man Extracting Juice With Drill Machine Is Making The Internet Laugh

While some others commented that it was a “cat fight.”

What are your thoughts on this incident? Share your thoughts in the comments below!