The third edition of World Food India 2024, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing And Industry, concluded in the capital, New Delhi earlier this week, drawing attention from global food industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts.





With a theme of 'Processing for Prosperity', this edition of World Food India showcased the advancements in food processing technologies, investment opportunities, and India's growth in the food processing sector. The event was inaugurated by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy along with Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State of Food Processing Industries and Railways; and Shri Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries on September 19, 2024.





Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Ways Of Making Salad With Olives For Healthy Eating

WFI 2024 featured over 1500 exhibitors, 20 country pavilions and participation from 809 buyers and over 2000 foreign delegates. The food event saw participation from multiple food brands like Britannia Industries, Everest Foods, PepsiCo, Anmol Industries and Haldiram amongst others.





Three major announcements were made during the event: the inauguration of food manufacturing units across 67 locations, seed capital assistance of ₹245 crores to women entrepreneurs, and credit-linked support to 25,000 beneficiaries for micro projects. Among these announcements, the government's message of being 'Vocal For Locals' echoed with everyone. In line with this idea, Borges, a popular name in the Mediterranean food products space, launched its 'Made In India' - Borges Olive Leaf Infusion. This drink is said to be a caffeine-free healthy drink alternative made from olive tree leaves.





Olive tree contains oleuropein*, a phenolic compound found in olive leaves and the oil of its fruit. The compound is known for its health benefits like helping lower stress and regulate blood pressure. This new infusion is made indigenously in Rajasthan and is said to offer twice the antioxidants of green tea and other health benefits. At the World Food India 2024, Borges showcased four flavours of its Olive Leaf Infusion-Classic, Lemongrass, Basil, and Mint.





Among the other highlights were the promotion of recycled PET bottles for carbonated beverages by PepsiCo and sustainable packing solutions by Tetra Pak.





*Autophagy And Polyphenol Intervention Strategy In Aging [Read Here]