Weight Loss: 5 Ways Of Making Salad With Olives For Healthy Eating

If you like Mediterranean cuisine, you must have developed a special liking for this one ingredient, which is present in almost every Mediterranean meal. We are talking about olives. Olives are tiny fruits that are found on olive trees Olea Europaea. These little round fruits lend a certain degree of saltiness and sourness to a dish making it more palatable. We have mostly seen the green and black varieties in our pizza toppings, sandwiches, tacos and, of course, salads. The best meal to have on a weight loss diet is undisputedly a bowl of fresh salad. Raw veggies and fruits with their maximum nutritive value are perfect additions to healthy diet. And, the addition of olives takes the nutrition quotient of the salads a notch higher.





Olives are a great source of dietary fibre, which keeps the stomach full and prevents unnecessary eating. Olives are also loaded with vitamin E, iron, copper and disease-fighting antioxidants. The fact that olives are low in cholesterol makes it a great food for heart health.





Here are some great recipes of salads made with olives that will amp up your weight loss process.

1. Fusilli, Black Olive and Feta Pasta Salad

Black olives are combined with cherry tomatoes, fusilli and feta cheese, and topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing to make this flavoursome meal.





2. Tomato Olive Salad

This 2-ingredient salad of cherry tomatoes and olives is easy and quick to make. Alternatively, throw in some onions, basil leaves, black peppercorns and salt, and sprinkle balsamic vinegar; you'll get a light yet nutrient-dense bowl of salad.

Tomato olive salad





3. Olive and Peppers Salad

This Greek-style salad is a melting pot of flavours and nutrients from various foods. Olives and red bell peppers are the highlights of this salad. The addition of cucumber and capsicum adds some more flavours. A dash of lime juice brings some freshness to this nutritious meal.





4. Watermelon, Olive and Feta Salad

A super refreshing salad made of an assortment of watermelon, olives and feta cheese garnished with toasted pumpkin seeds. This one is a must-try to satisfy your hunger pangs.





Watermelon, olive and feta salad





5. Cucumber, Black Olive and Mint Salad

Spanish olives tossed with cherry tomatoes, mint leaves and cucumbers make for an appetising meal for a light dinner. The smattering of black olive sauce adds a pungent flavour and rich texture to the dish.





Salads are not always boring, definitely not the ones listed above. Make these salads with olives to savour tasty meals on your weight loss diet.







