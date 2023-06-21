A list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2023 was revealed at a recent ceremony in Valencia, Spain. This awards list, sponsored by S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, is an esteemed one in the culinary world. Central in Lima, Peru topped the list, followed by Disfrutar in Barcelona and Diverxo in Madrid. But what also caught our attention were the restaurants ranked 11th (Tresind Studio) and 17th (Gaggan Anand). This is because both of these winners are known to serve Indian food. However, neither is located in India. Read on to know more.

About The 2023 Winners With The Indian Connection

Helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini, Tresind Studio is located in Dubai. Reportedly, it is the only Indian two Michelin-starred restaurant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to the official website of the 50 Best Awards, "Using the Indian phrase "Atithi devo bhava" - directly translated as "the guest is god" - as a guide, astute hospitality is at the heart of Tresind Studio." The restaurant aims to take diners on a culinary "journey around the subcontinent." It serves dishes from different corners of the country, "highlighting each region's idiosyncratic dishes and styles of eating."







The eponymous Gaggan Anand is a fine-dining restaurant serving progressive Indian cuisine and is located in Bangkok. According to the awards' website, "the chef is on a mission to push the boundaries of the fine dining experience, seeking instead to create 'a culinary adventure of the senses and a roller coaster ride of emotions'." Previously named "Gaggan," the restaurant has also won the title of Best Restaurant in Asia multiple times.





In March, a similar list of 50 Best Restaurants was announced for Asia. Three restaurants situated in India were featured on the prestigious list: Masque in Mumbai (ranked 16th), Indian Accent in Delhi (ranked 19th) and Avartana at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai (ranked 30th). Read more about the Indian winners here. For the full list, click here.

Here's The Complete List Of World's 50 Best Restaurants For 2023:

Central, Lima, Peru Disfrutar, Barcelona Diverxo, Madrid Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain Alchemist, Copenhagen Maido, Lima, Peru Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy Atomix, New York Quintonil, Mexico City Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris Tresind Studio, Dubai A Casa Do Porco, Sao Paulo Pujol, Mexico City Odette, Singapore Le Du, Bangkok Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy Gaggan Anand, Bangkok Steirereck, Vienna, Austria Don Julio, Buenos Aires Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain Den, Tokyo Elkano, Getaria, Spain Kol, London Septime, Paris Belcanto, Lisbon Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland Florilege, Tokyo Kjolle, Lima, Peru Borago, Santiago, Chile Frantzen, Stockholm Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia El Chato, Bogota, Colombia Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy Ikoyi, London Plenitude, Paris Sezanne, Tokyo The Clove Club, London The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy Leo, Bogota, Colombia Le Bernardin, New York Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai Mayta, Lima, Peru La Grenouillere, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France Rosetta, Mexico City The Chairman, Hong Kong