Diljit Dosanjh is busy travelling across Europe as part of his Aura World Tour, but he is also making time to enjoy good food on the go. During his recent journey, Diljit shared several pictures from Europe, but one photo stood out. It showed him enjoying a meal inside his private jet.











The singer is known for his love of Punjabi food, but he also enjoys trying dishes from different places. During his recent flight, Diljit Dosanjh was seen enjoying a simple meal. The singer had a plate filled with fresh fruits, along with a sweet dish and some bread.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Relishes Coconut Water, Mangoes During AURA Europe Tour Rehearsals

Diljit Dosanjh often gives fans a peek at the food he enjoys while travelling on his private jet. In an earlier post, the singer shared a meal that included fresh salad, chapatis and paneer dish.





The simple Indian meal caught the attention of many, including celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who commented, “Paneer tagda lagda ai.”

The actor-singer was seen in a funky blue and white T-shirt. He completed his look with a pink hat and stylish glasses.





After his Berlin show, Diljit is set to perform in Dublin on August 25 at 3Arena. His tour will then move to Paris on August 28, where he will take the stage at Adidas Arena. On August 30, he will perform in Vienna at Wiener Stadthalle. The singer will then head to Milan for a show at Unipol Forum on September 5, followed by Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome on September 7.





Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Celebrates Sold-Out Toronto Concert With Tiramisu, Diet Coke In His Signature Style





His UK shows will begin at Wembley Stadium in London on September 12. Diljit will then perform in Birmingham at Utilita Arena on September 18 and finish the European shows in Manchester at Co-op Live on September 20.



