Shilpa Shetty Trusts This Home Remedy To Relieve Acidity And Indigestion

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 22, 2021 17:48 IST
Shilpa Shetty is one actor who has an enviable penchant for fitness and eating healthy. She regularly shares her personal fitness mantras, offering snippets from her vegan, gluten-free diet. Shilpa Shetty has amassed a fan following of 19.2 million on Instagram. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her newly inaugurated Hydroponics farm, which is basically soil-less gardening. We could see greens like bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, and herbs like Basil and Giloy being grown in her backyard garden. She even incorporated these delicious greens in a wholesome and hearty salad as well. And now, Shilpa Shetty has shared an easy home remedy to relieve the body of gastric troubles. Take a look at her post:
(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Salad Bowl Features Healthy Veggies From Her Backyard)
The home remedy involved using equal parts of three different seeds - Carom, Cumin and Fennel. Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption, "Issues stemming from acidity & indigestion have increased immensely due to erratic eating habits and high-stress levels. One of the easiest solutions to tackling these problems is consuming the Carom-Cumin-Fennel Seeds drink (CCF) regularly. I swear by this concoction!"
This Carom-Cumin-Fennel Seed drink is a great way to re-alkalise the body and also help it detox. Having it first thing in the morning can also help boost immunity and metabolic rates. Carom seeds, also known as Ajwain, is one of the age-old remedies for digestive issues. Cumin seeds or Jeera also helps tremendously in boosting the digestive processes. All these wonderful ingredients brought together can work incredibly for overall health.
So, how do you go about consuming this powerhouse of health? "All you have to do is lightly roast equal parts of all three seeds, grind them to a fine powder, and store it in an airtight container. To consume it, add a teaspoon of this mixture to a glass of water with a dash of lemon in it," explained Shilpa Shetty in the caption.
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in two upcoming movies - 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2'. Both are slated for a 2021 release.
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Great Discounts On Refrigerator, Mixer Grinder And More