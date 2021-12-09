Yogurt is possibly one of the healthiest foods that a dieter swears by. It is loaded with calcium, vitamins, probiotics and several essential nutrients that make yogurt (or dahi) a popular food for overall health. Adding to its health benefits, a new study has found that eating dahi daily can help manage high blood pressure. For the unversed, high blood pressure leads to hypertension and cardiovascular risks. As per a report in ANI, more than a billion people across the world suffer from hypertension. This further puts them at greater risk of heart-related diseases, such as heart attack and stroke. This particular study examined dahi's association with blood pressure and heart health. The study was conducted by the University of South Australia and the findings were published in the 'International Dairy Journal'.

Yogurt is enriched with several essential nutrients

According to UniSA researcher Dr Alexandra Wade, "Dairy foods, especially yogurt, may be capable of reducing blood pressure. This is because dairy foods contain a range of micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium and potassium, all of which are involved in the regulation of blood pressure."





"Yogurt is especially interesting because it also contains bacteria that promote the release of proteins which lowers blood pressure. This study showed for people with elevated blood pressure, even small amounts of yogurt were associated with lower blood pressure," Wade added.

Considering this, we say, adding dahi to your daily diet may help benefit overall health. Here we also bring you 7 fun and healthy ways to add dahi to your daily diet, without making it mundane or boring. Click here to know more.





(Note: The food suggestion is not a part of the study)