Food delivery app Zomato (and now Blinkit) never fail to surprise us with their marketing strategies. If you scroll through their social media, you will come across various interesting content that are witty and humorous at the same time. We recently came across one such post on Zomato and Blinkit's Instagram handles that left us in splits. It was a foodie rendition of a popular dialogue from a Bollywood movie. And it is quite funny. Check the Instagram post here:





Can you relate to it? Let us help you out here. "Doodh mangoge doodh denge" (ask for milk, we'll deliver) and "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge" (ask for kheer we'll deliver) are memes of the dialogue "Doodh mangoge, kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge" (ask for milk, we'll give you kheer; but if you ask for Kashmir, we'll tear you apart). This dialogue was from a 2002 film, 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.' As per the post, these two slogans appeared on the food delivery platform's billboard, mirroring each other.





Zomato shared the ad collaboration (with Blinkit) on Instagram and wrote, "Insta collab featuring a billboard collab." For the unversed, Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in an all-stock deal of Rs 4,447 crore in June 2022.





The post has so far garnered over 80k likes and hundreds of amusing comments so far. Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover wrote, "This is super cool." Another person stated, "Sahi chal raha hai tum dono ka (You guys are going well)." A person commented, "Made it Insta-official".





How did you find this funny collaboration between Zomato and Blinkit? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.