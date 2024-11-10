Zomato, one of the food delivery platforms, has finally responded to the viral claim made by one of its delivery agents. Ritik Tomar from Meerut, who was working on Diwali, said that after working from 5 pm to 11 pm on October 31, he made only ₹ 300. In a video, Ritik showed how much he was making after delivering an order. The side note is, “Zomato job in Diwali.” So far, it gained 7.4 million views online. Now, in a statement, Zomato has refuted the claims and said that he “delivered 10 orders and cumulatively earned ₹695.”

“Recent articles around one of our delivery partners from Meerut earning Rs. 300 for working more than 6 hours on the day of Diwali were inaccurate and disturbing to us. Our delivery partners are at the heart of our service, and we make sure we offer them with great earning opportunities to appreciate their hard work and dedication, especially during festivals,” the company said.

“Here are the facts - The said delivery partner worked for 6 hours on 30th Oct (he did not log in on the day of Diwali, as mentioned in the news articles). He delivered 10 orders and cumulatively earned Rs. 695. On the same day, a lot of delivery partners who devoted an average of 10 hours in Meerut cumulatively earned in the range of Rs. 1200 - Rs. 1300,” the official statement added.

Zomato then requested that people not spread false news, mentioning, “Misreported figures and narratives can impact the livelihood, motivation, and dignity of individuals working in these roles. We request everyone to avoid spreading misinformation.”

Zomato was founded in 2008, formerly as FoodieBay, by co-founders Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah.