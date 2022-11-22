Food tech giant Zomato is known for its witty social media strategies. If you go through their Instagram or Twitter handles, you will find the brand posting content that is topical and in trend. Recently, they grabbed all the attention on the internet with their latest meme on the ongoing Twitter controversy. Unless you are not living under the rock, you are probably aware of the current situation at the Twitter headquarter, since Elon Musk took over. Every day, people are taking to social media to share their grievances regarding the situation. This has also led to a meme fest, with internet users sharing various jokes and comments on the same. Latest one to join the bandwagon is Zomato. The brand shared an epic meme, with a food angle to it.





In the post, we could see two versions of spaghetti - one cooked and another uncooked. On the left-hand side, is the uncooked one, representing the situation before Elon Musk took over. The right-hand side has cooked pasta which looks totally entangled. "Twitter after Elon Musk," it reads. Find the post below.





In no time, the post took social media by storm, with people reacting to it with witty comments. "Good one Zomato," wrote one. Another person commented with instant noodles in soup picture, "Twitter after Elon Musk retirement." Take a look.











"Epic," a third comment read. Another person shared a khichdi meme on Twitter and wrote:











What are your thoughts on this witty meme by Zomato? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.