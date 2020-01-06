Is Vegetable Oil A Good Option For Daily Cooking? Expert Reveals

O live oil is beneficial for your heart and prevents from heart related diseases.



In fact, this aligns well with the attitude of the world today. Globally, plant-based diets are being adopted for reasons much beyond nutrition - plant-based diets are kinder on the planet. Health authorities, including those in the USA, the Netherlands, and Nordic countries, explicitly recommend a largely plant-based diet over an animal-based diet. Plant-based diets can help reduce the carbon footprint of our food as more than 50% of food-related greenhouse gas emissions come from animal products. This emphasis on 'planet health' is what makes a plant-based diet a truly holistic one.





As conscious consumers, switching to a healthier alternative is easy. Take a minute from your hurried shopping routines to glance at the ingredients of the products you purchase. Prioritise products that are healthier for your heart. Replace products with trans-fat & high-saturated fat with vegetable oil-based foods, which have good quality fat. Choose foods such as salad dressings made with recommended oils (soybean, rapeseed, mustard, groundnut/peanut, rice-bran, olive, coconut, corn, safflower and sunflower oils); oil-based cookies & biscuits; non-dairy fat-based ice-cream/frozen desserts and chocolates; roasted snacks & bakery items that are not fried or cooked in Vanaspati. These simple yet significant dietary changes may not only impact one's health positively, but may also contribute in reducing the stress on the environment.





Abouth Author: Dr. Anuja Agarwal is a Senior Dietician (Pediatrics) at AIIMS, New Delhi.





