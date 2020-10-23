'Buffet On Table' At Shangri-La's Tamra Restaurant Gives You A Safer Dining Experience 

Tamra - Shangri-La's

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, health and safety is now of utmost importance. While scare and caution have seeped into our lives, our love for fine dining has still not died down. All those people for whom enjoying an ambrosial meal in a plush restaurant was a way of life, Tamra at Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel gives you an escape from the mundane 'stay at home' life and lets you relax over a good meal without any fear. Buffet at Tamra had always attracted scores of people in Delhi before Covid-19. Keeping the tradition alive while keeping your safety in mind, Tamra has introduced 'Buffet on the Table'.





Now you can have a hearty buffet meal with your loved ones, served right at your table. While following the protocols of 'contactless dining', Tamra also gives you an option to check their menu digitally and order your favourite meals from an extensive menu to be delivered right at your table.





The restaurant has also tweaked its menu to include all kinds of cuisines from around the world - south-east Asian, Indian, European and more. There's something for everyone in the menu, and everything tastes delicious!





World Delivered On Your Table:

Starters

Start your meal with their Kebab platter. Both veg and non-veg options are available and both the platters are worth trying. The section of Delhi Ki Chaat caters to all those street food lovers out there. We also loved their Tandoori Phalon Ki Chaat, which is a splendid melange of tandoori marinated seasonal fruits.







Mains





If you are in a mood for Italian food, you can get cheesy and scrummy Pasta. For Asian food lovers, Thai Curry (both red and green) with Jasmine Rice are a must-try. But if you want to whet your 'desi' appetite, just pick Tawa Biryani, Ambala Mutton Curry and Dal Tamra, and you'll thank us for these suggestions.











Dessert





Tamra Chocolate, a dramatic dessert that drips with hot caramel sauce and bursts on your table is perfect to round off you meal.





Plan a special dinner at Tamra with your family or friends if you are looking for that perfect place for dining out.





What: Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel





Where: 19, Level 1, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Promoted

When: 7am - 12midnight





Cost: Starting at INR 2000 per person









