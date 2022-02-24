Whether to unwind over coffee or relish a quick snack, cafes have become our go-to places. The Indian coffee market, too, has expanded manifold. There are many new and happening places to cater to this growing demand from people who can't do without their hot cuppa. Roastery Coffee House is the latest addition to Noida's vibrant restaurant scene; serving up premium coffee to diners. Founded in 2017, the brand already has two outposts in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The idea behind the cafe is to satiate coffee cravings while also indulging in some toothsome treats.

Roastery Coffee House's Newest Outlet In Noida. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

The menu of Roastery Coffee House Noida has plenty of options available. Indulge yourself with its variety of breakfast options including the Roastery Special Sunny Side Up. If you enjoy cheese-laden treats, the Cheesy Garlic Bread should be your go-to. The Grilled Chicken Salad along with a wide array of sandwiches leave you spoilt for choice. Appetisers such as Onion Rings and Chicken Wings too were enjoyable. However, we felt there could be other snack items apart from the deep-fried ones.

Roastery Special Sunny Side Up. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

Farm Fresh Pizza. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

Fish in Pesto Sauce. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

The main course too had a wide range of options to tantalise the palate. The Farm Fresh Pizza and Fish in Pesto Sauce were our top picks. The coffee was exceptional, and the beans were freshly ground to order. We did, however, feel that the Kolkata outpost slightly outshone its Delhi counterpart. Let's see what the eatery comes up with next!





What: Roastery Coffee House





When: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM





Where: Bl008, Roastery Street, near OXYGEN BUSINESS PARK, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201306, India





Cost for two: INR 800 approx





For reservations: 80196 61369