Pizza Fries, Burrito Fries And Noodle Fries, The J Cafe In Delhi Serves Them All

The J cafe has taken the French fries game to the next level. What makes this place different from the others is its preparation and quality of fries . The fries here are super-crisp and topped with delicious toppings . With cheese oozing out of every portion you take; this delight is sure to make you ask for more. Be it Thai sweet chilli fries or tandoori chilli fries, the fries here are bursting with flavours. If you happen to be a pizza lover, then you must go for their pizza fries. Served in a cone-like pocket, this unique combination of fries and pizza is quite unique and being loved by people across the vicinity.Apart from this, their noodle fries are one of the highlights here and is quite enticing. Crispy bunch of fries are loaded with flavourful and spicy instant noodles and a variety of sauces to up its flavours. Doesn't that sound heavenly? A paradise for fries lovers, this place also offers salsa fries, nacho fries, burritos fries, popcorn fries, cheese chipotle fries and BBQ cheese fries. If you happen to be a non-vegetarian and wish to gorge on some yummy chicken , then you can also go for their chicken options on the menu. Pair the loaded fries with some thick milkshakes and you're done for the day.So, the next time you crave for some fries, you know where to head to.G-74, Aggarwal Millenium Tower-2, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi; Shop 28/3, Malka Ganj Chowk, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi11am - 11pmINR 400Makhani Fries and Pizza Fries