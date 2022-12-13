Some of the most loved food joints can be found in Noida's Sector 104 market. This market has captured the attention of many foodies. From street style stalls to open cafes and fine dine restaurants, you will get so many options here. Another fantastic restaurant has recently added its name to the long list of eateries located in this market. Colocal, the recently opened restaurant in the center of the bustling marketplace, immediately drew a crowd. The well-known restaurant promises an exceptional culinary experience, and we can't help but agree. This is their third outlet in Delhi NCR after the successful establishment in Chhatarpur. The second outlet is located at Delhi's Khan Market.





This café is a fan favourite for Sunday brunches, casual dinners, and lunches because of its cosy atmosphere. Besides, it also welcomes pets, and you can order food from their menu for your four-legged friend. Laptop-friendly tables, comfortable seating, and a large open area are just a few of the highlights.

Coming to the food offerings, the cafe doesn't disappoint.The delicious coffee and warming hot chocolate are all you need to enjoy the chilly winter days. The vast food menu will leave you spoilt for choice. If you can't decide what to eat, blindly go for their pizzas and pastas. Don't forget to order their cheesy garlic bread served with flavourful condiment, this dish charged up our appetite further.

In desserts, we loved the warm and melt-in-mouth truffle chocolate pastry. Overall, our experience was good. If you are planning to go somewhere in Noida, this place is a must try.

Where: Sector 104, Noida

Cost for Two: INR 1500 (Approx)