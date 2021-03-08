Diablo Dazzles With Exquisitely Crafted Cocktails And Drool-worthy Mediterranean Fare

It is a delight of sorts to watch restaurants springing back in action, especially the ones that launched right before the nationwide lockdown. Diablo became the talk of town the moment it opened doors to diners in the capital last year, needless to say, its reopening has filled city's gourmands with immense joy. Ideal for a lazy brunch or a night filled with cocktails and endless chatter, Diablo, is making all the right noise.





Serving up a selection of salads, breads, kebabs, sharing platters and other middle-eastern and central Asian delights, Diablo's menu may not be as extensive, but is pretty unique. The artful decor exudes intensive research and attention to detail. The marble mosaics, Turkish motifs and dragon sculptures make picturesque addition to the restaurant's look and feel . The wide courtyard, lavish bar and the live kitchen belting out fresh breads and hummus further adds to the restaurant's appeal.





We started with their velvety hummus that came with a basket of breads, easily one of the best we have had in a long time. Rich, yet never so overwhelming, Diablo's hummus tugs at your heartstrings. From the sharing platters, we ordered the kebap platter comprising an eclectic mix of chicken kebabs, juicy mutton kebabs, crunchy prawns, fish, shirazi salad, roasted peppers, pickles and yellow. The kebabs were served on a bed of yellow, long-grained Persian Zaffran rice. The wholesome platter is ideal if you are out with large groups. Since we were not yet done with the kebabs, we ordered for another round of chicken Jujeh kebap, another boneless kebap that came with a serving of charred peppers, Persian rice, a selection of dips and salad. The grilled fish or Balik Ekmek, was also deftly done. Perfectly soft, sesame charred fillet of fish , served atop a portion of buttery, turmeric potato mash, white veloute and crunchy, grilled asparagus- epitomizes balance of flavours.





Among desserts, our pick would be the Turkishmishu,a layered re-imagined tiramisu with coffee, Bailey's mascarpone, and cocoa dust; we also thoroughly enjoyed digging into the assorted baklava, with goodness of hazlenuts, dry fruits, orange zest and vanilla.





