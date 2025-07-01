For many of us, the day simply does not begin without a hot cup of chai - sweetened with a teaspoon or two of sugar. But if you are trying to lose weight, you have probably been told to cut sugar out of your diet entirely. While that advice may be popular, it is not completely accurate. According to Dr Sidhant Bhargava, nutritionist known to have worked with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday, you can still lose weight without giving up sugar altogether. The key lies in understanding how weight loss truly works.





Let us explore the science behind this claim and see how you can enjoy your regular chini-wali chai while still achieving your fitness goals.





Also Read: Can Parathas Be Healthy? Yes, If You Try These Protein-Rich, No-Oil Recipes

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Sugar Is Not The Enemy. Excess Calories Are:

Dr Bhargava points out that 1 gram of sugar contains 4 calories, so 1 teaspoon (5 grams) adds only about 20 calories to your drink. If you are adding one or two teaspoons to your tea, that is merely 20-40 calories, nowhere near enough to derail your weight loss progress. "20-30-40 calories do not really matter. Overall calorie deficit matters," he says in one of his YouTube shorts.





A report by the Cleveland Clinic suggests that the average adult needs 1,800 to 2,500 calories per day, depending on age, sex, and activity level. So yes, your spoon of sugar is barely a drop in that bucket. What really matters is your total energy balance how many calories you consume versus how many you burn, not a single ingredient in isolation.





Also Read: Why Coffee Might Be The Pre-Workout Boost You've Been Missing

What Is A Calorie Deficit And Why Does It Matter:

A calorie deficit means consuming fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight. This shortfall forces your body to use its fat stores for energy, resulting in weight loss.





Experts agree that no matter what diet you follow, whether it is keto, low-carb, intermittent fasting, or anything else, you will only lose weight if you are in a calorie deficit. Cutting sugar alone will not help if your overall calorie intake remains too high. The science is clear: how much calorie you consume and how much you burn drives the total fat loss from your body.

The Real Culprit: Sugar + Fat Combo

Dr. Bhargava further explains that the problem arises when sugar is combined with fat, especially in traditional Indian sweets like gulab jamun, kaju katli, or halwa. These are loaded with ghee, khoya, or oil, and can pack hundreds of calories per serving.





According to HealthCentre.nz, fat has 9 calories per gram, more than double the 4 calories per gram found in sugar or protein. This combo is not only calorie-dense but also spikes insulin, promoting fat storage, especially if eaten frequently.





Also Read: 6 Classic Indian Breakfast Upgrades That Actually Burn Fat

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Enjoy Sugar And Still Lose Weight

Here are some practical tips to help you enjoy life without derailing your progress:

1. Track your calories:

Research shows that people who log their meals are more likely to lose weight and keep it off.

2. Focus on nutrient-dense foods:

Prioritise fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources. These keep you full longer and reduce cravings.

3. Limit high-fat sugary foods:

Sweets are fine occasionally, just not every day. Savour a small portion mindfully when you do indulge.

4. Exercise regularly:

Physical activity boosts your daily calorie burn and helps preserve lean muscle, which supports metabolism.

5. Be consistent:

You do not have to be perfect. Long-term, sustainable habits are far more effective than short bursts of extreme diets.





Also Read: 6 Forgotten Indian Superfoods That Help Lose Weight... Without Any Special Diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Final Thoughts: No Need To Fear Sugar

A spoon of sugar in your chai is not the villain in your weight loss journey. What matters most is your overall calorie intake and expenditure. So instead of fearing sugar, focus on balance, awareness, and consistency. Weight loss is not about cutting out the things you enjoy, it is about making informed choices that you can sustain.