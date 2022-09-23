Food is an experience. Several factors play a role in making this experience worthwhile. The decor, the ambience, the music, everything is important for a good dining experience. While there's no denying that indoor fine dining has its own appeal, a good rooftop restaurant is undoubtedly the perfect setting to enjoy a meal while making the most of a sunny afternoon or starry night. If you are someone who likes dining with a good view, there's no better place than Dramz at Mehrauli. We recently visited the place and to experience the charm of Qutub minar, we sat on the top floor. Trust us, the view was just too good to miss!

While speaking of food, we started off with prawn tempura sushi. To pair the sushi, we ordered the dramz cooler and mojito as refreshing drinks. The sushi had a delightful combination of crispy prawns and some pickled veggies. Truly a magical treat for the sea-food lovers.

Photo credit: Dramz

Next up, we order chicken dimsums. If chicken is your thing, look no further than this delightful chicken dimsums. The juicy and flavourful filling left us wanting for more. After finishing the dimsums, we took a short break to just listen to the music and admire the view.





Last but not the least, someone from the restaurant team recommended us Caribbean chicken. It was quite flavourful and filling, but dimsums still topped our culinary list. We ended the whole experience with a chocolate-y treat. Overall, it was a good experience.





Next time when you want to have good food with a good view, try out this place and let us know how you all liked it.