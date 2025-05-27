Delhi NCR's food scene is constantly evolving, brimming with new-age cafes, concept restaurants, and microbreweries that cater to a wide spectrum of diners. Amid this vibrant landscape, I recently had the chance to visit Emotive Ale, a newly opened microbrewery and restaurant located in Civil Lines, Meerut. Developed in collaboration with CYK Hospitalities, the microbrewery is still under construction, but the restaurant is already up and running—serving an extensive multi-cuisine menu that spans Indian, Middle Eastern, and Asian influences.





My meal began with a few vegetarian appetizers. The Falafel with Hummus made for a modest start—flavorful on the surface, though the falafels leaned a little dry in texture. The Ricotta Dahi ke Kebab followed, and while it was crisp and hearty, it leaned more on the paneer-forward side, with the tang of yogurt somewhat subdued.

Shifting toward non-vegetarian offerings, I tried the Marinated Prawns, which turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Paired with garlic toum, Italian seasoning, and a base of hummus, this combination was unexpectedly cohesive—bringing a nice balance of creamy, garlicky sharpness and spice. Next came the Chicken Souvlaki, marinated in Greek yogurt and fresh herbs. Served with warm pita and garlic aioli, the dish was wholesome and satisfying, evoking a rustic Mediterranean feel.

I then sampled the Hyderabadi Do-Nalli Kebab, a fusion of minced chicken and mutton. The idea was intriguing, though the texture leaned slightly dry. It had a unique, meaty flavor profile that would have been elevated further with a touch more moisture or a contrasting dip. From the mains, the Yellow Dal Tadka was comforting—warm, familiar, and well-spiced without being overpowering. The Paneer Lababdar came in a rich, tomato-based gravy, offering a typical but well-executed experience that paired nicely with both rice and breads.

The Lakhnawi Mutton Biryani was one of the highlights. Fragrant and layered, the rice was well-cooked, and the mutton pieces were tender and flavorful. Served with a side of salan and raita, both additions complemented the biryani without overshadowing it. The salan had a mellow heat that balanced the richness of the dish, and the raita added a cooling touch. The Peshawari Chicken, marinated in white pepper, cardamom, and cheese, had a subtle creaminess. While the chicken itself was soft and well-roasted, the overall flavor leaned more delicate than bold, perhaps best suited for those who enjoy milder preparations.

To end the meal, I opted for the Phirni—a traditional saffron- and cardamom-infused rice pudding served in earthen bowls. Its restrained sweetness and smooth texture made it a fitting close, without overwhelming the palate.

The ambience at Emotive Ale is lively without being too loud—making it a nice pick for a relaxed evening or weekend gathering with friends. The staff was courteous and attentive, adding a warm touch to the overall experience.





All in all, Emotive Ale offers a well-rounded dining experience that brings something new to Meerut's culinary map. While the restaurant is still settling into its rhythm, it's a promising space that shows potential—especially with the upcoming launch of its microbrewery. For those looking to enjoy a range of flavors in a contemporary setting, it's worth a visit.