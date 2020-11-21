'Into The Wild' With Machan: Experience Jungle Safari At The Heart Of New Delhi

The re-imagined Machan makes a comeback with well-curated menu and interior

The on-going pandemic and months-long lockdown have changed our ways of life. Although the nation is on an unlock spree, we are being extra cautious while adapting to the 'new normal'. In this scenario, trips, treks and vacations have become quite a distant dream for many. But seems like the iconic Machan restaurant at Taj Mahal, New Delhi is all set to take you through a journey into the wild. An international dining destination for decades, Machan has unveiled itself in a new avatar, reminiscing the days when 'machans' were built in forests as observational posts.





From wooden flooring to soothing green and brown colour scheme and exquisite aesthetics, Machan has redesigned itself to provide a jungle safari experience to the guests. "The Taj Mahal, New Delhi remains an ideal location with exquisite dining choices. The re-imagined Machan makes a comeback featuring some of the signature favourites in addition to cuisine inspired by the forests of the world and India. We welcome guests to experience Delhi's veritable institution once again," stated Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director - North and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi.





In Picture: The Number One and Machan Mahua Story cocktails In Picture: Chicken onion soup and Black forest tails





Alongside a magnificent décor, what grabbed our attention is the re-defined menu that was a gastronomical confluence of the classic and contemporary dishes from around the world. Each and every dish on the menu tells the tale of famous jungles world-wide.





We started with the gastronomical journey with Machan's signature cocktails - The Number One, Machan Mahua Story andWild Hibiscus Machan- each offering a burst of flavours and fragrance to the palate.





Then came the Tehuacan salad, made with refreshing avocado, grapefruits, rocket leaves and roasted pepper; and chicken onion soup. But what set the tone for the night were pug mark- a simple yet lip-smacking chilli chipotle mushroom toast, and Black forest tails- a pizza-like bread made with sun-dried tomato, olives and roasted garlic. They were easy on palate with distinct flavours.





In Picture: Mukundara khad murgh and mutli-grain roti





For the main course, we tried Mukundara khad murgh, a spicy chicken curry slow-cooked in clay pot, and a coconut-based prawn curry called Malay kari udang.





No meal seems complete without indulging in some dessert. At Machan, you will get some classic sweet treat options, which look nothing less than a piece of art. Few of the must-have dessert from the menu are Creme Brulee and You Made My Date- a traditional tiramisu spiked with grand marnier.





In Picture: Bulls Eyes dessert





In Picture: You Made My Date dessert





Besides the food and interior experience, what makes Machan stand out in the lot is its hygiene protocols. With a state-of-the-art air purification technology, Machan offers an environment with heightened safety.





So, if you want to experience some greenery and good food without stepping out of the city, Machan is just the place for you!





WHERE: Machan, Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, No.1, Near, Man Singh Rd, Khan Market, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110011





TIMINGS: 24 hrs





Price- INR 3,500 for two people (approx.), without alcohol













