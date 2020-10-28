Mamagoto Launches Its Exclusive Sushi Menu And We Have Another Place In Delhi To Try The Delicacy

Mamagoto Sushi Menu

Mamagoto has been one of the preferred eating joints for Asian food lovers. The restaurant in DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, under the aegis of Azure Hospitality, has expanded their Pan-Asian offering by launching an exclusive sushi menu. You can either dine-in or order-in at home to relish the different varieties of sushi from their new menu.





Chef Kishore, under the guidance of Chef Ravi Saxena curated the sushi menu that includes an impressive range of veg and non-veg options. Being an ardent sushi lover, I had to try Mamagoto's new sushi menu and here's what I thought about it.





Mamagoto Sushi Menu:

From the vegetarian section, eye-grabbing Caterpillar Avocado Roll lured me instantly with its colourful pattern, and I admit, it met with my expectation in terms of taste too. Creamy, refreshing and super delicious, this avocado sushi is a must-try. Veg California Rolls didn't entice me much after avocado sushi, but it is not too bad either.





Caterpillar Avocado Roll - Mamagoto





Spicy Salmon Katsu Roll with fried salmon stuffing spurts out a font of contrasting flavours. It is a good option to try for non-veg sushi lovers. California Rolls With Crab Stick rivets attention with bright orange pearls smeared over the sushi. In terms of taste, it is average; but the pearls sure pop in your mouth, which makes it a bit interesting.

After a hearty sushi meal, I tried their Caramel Sponge Cake paired with a dense caramel sauce, and it was perfect to whet my sweet craving.





What: Mamagoto

Where: 305-306, Second Floor, DLF Promenade Vasant Kunj Mall Road Vasant Kunj II New Delhi, Delhi

When: Monday - Sunday, 12:00pm - 11:30pm

Cost: Rs.449/- plus taxes

Phone: +91 85888 42162 / 011 4100 9060









