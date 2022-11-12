For Delhiites, going out at night is more like a weekend ritual! And why not? It provides an escape from the monotony of everyday life. That's why the majority of us look for unique places to just unwind, party and eat our heart out! In our search for such places to visit in Delhi, we came across The Beer Cafe. A mocktail, cocktail, or alcoholic drink of your choice, this cafe has everything. Name it and get it! Besides, this cafe also serves a delectable mix of Indian, Continental, and Italian cuisines that pair perfectly with the beverages available. The place was beautifully decorated, with proper lighting and comfortable seating. If you're looking for a relaxing place to unwind after work or on the weekends, this is a good option.

With a vegetarian and non-vegetarian platter, we began our tasting session. The vegetarian platter included dahi ke kabab, crispy onion rings, shami kebab, and paneer tikka, while the non-vegetarian platter included chicken tikka, malai tikka, and fish tikka. Both of these platters are commendable in terms of their quantity! The chicken tikka, paneer tikka, and dahi ke kebab were among our favourite dishes on this platter. These dishes had the ideal flavours and were also very juicy.





We ordered a mojito and iced tea to go with these platters. These drinks were refreshing and perfect additions to our enjoyment. We only had a small amount of space in our tummies because the quantity was excessive. We therefore looked for something tasty and light. As a result, we ordered crispy chilli corns and spring rolls.

So, next time you want to have a good time over good food and drinks, try this place out and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.





Where: The Beer Cafe serves over 50 varieties of beers from across 20 countries, available in pints as well as draught formats. The brand is currency pouring at 33 locations across India.





Price for two: INR 2000 (Approx)









