Hill Road in Bandra is undoubtedly one of the most popular shopping destinations. People from different corners of the city regularly flock to this neighbourhood to buy a wide variety of items. It also marks some of the main localities you pass while making your way to other iconic parts of Bandra while travelling from the station. As a result, you'll always find Hill Road buzzing with activity. In recent times, a newly opened cafe, The Nest, seeks to provide you with a refuge from this hustle-bustle. We visited the cosy establishment for ourselves for dinner some time back.





The menu is relatively straightforward. Along with cafe classics like pasta, pizza, sushi and breakfast favourites, there are different types of appetisers and signature sourdough toasties. The drinks menu is noteworthy, because of its wide range of offerings. You don't just get typical hot and cold beverages here. There's a lot more to choose from, and the unique additions are a welcome change from the same old options. For instance, we counted more than 7 cold, coffee-flavoured milk beverages. There are also speciality coffee mocktails and cold brews.





Helmed by Khushal and Priyanka Kotak, the cafe aims to make patrons feel at home. This is mirrored in the comforting ambience marked by bamboo work, jute mats, jute rope chairs and earthy tones of beige and green. Small plants and warm lighting give the cafe a welcoming vibe. There is an open-air seating area as well as tables nestled in a climate-controlled space. Patrons can also pick a book from the cafe's small collection or choose to play board games with friends.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Let's dive into our recommendations. Among the starters or "munchies", we enjoyed the Baked Cigar Rolls (chicken) served with a spicy sauce. While we'd have preferred the side to be more fiery, its flavours nevertheless complemented the rolls quite well. We appreciated the heartiness of the stuffing and the delicate flakiness of the rolls.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Another yummy chicken option was the Shish Tawook, though the flavours are much more subtler here. The dish consisted of juicy chicken kebabs laid on a bed of pickled veggies and pita bread, with a side of fries. We especially loved the garlic sauce it was served with. Our server told us our order would be like a deconstructed shawarma. In that case, we felt that the bread should have been cut - as the dish was rather unwieldy to handle as a whole.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Among the Sourdough Toasties, we liked the Farmer's Toast. Loaded with the goodness of cucumber, tomato, avocado and sprouts, this is a great choice for the diet-conscious friend who has grudgingly agreed to tag along with you! The freshness of the toppings and the overall wholesomeness of the toastie stood out for us.





If you're craving Asian flavours, we recommend the Crispy Lotus Stem. Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, the appetiser was satisfying and easily shared between two people.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

For the main course, we relished the tangy Ravioli Pomodoro. The veg version featured a filling of spinach, corn and feta. The flavours of the basil and herbs, along with the tartness of the tomato were well-balanced.





Throughout the evening, we paired our food with some interesting drinks. We started our meal with one of the special brews: cascara tea. It refers to a tea made from the dried husks of coffee cherries. It was fruity and delicately sweet - with a soothing effect that anyone would appreciate after a long work day. The cafe also has a chilled version of the same.





Among the mocktails, you should not miss the Passion Spritz. It was a delightfully refreshing and fruity drink that would be perfect for summer - or any time Mumbai humidity gets to you. We also liked the simplicity of The Elder - a bubbly concoction with elderflower syrup.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

We satisfied our sweet cravings with the Chocolate Hazelnut French Toast. Yes, it is indeed as decadent as it sounds! The brioche was gloriously soft and spongy, with a nutty chocolate and whipped cream topping. It also came with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and what can we say? We had entered dessert heaven.





The Nest is a great spot to hang out with your friends or your significant other. Even if you need a quick break alone from the crowds of Hill Road, head here for a charming atmosphere and tasty food.





Where: The Nest, 1st Floor, Hotel Metro Palace, Hill Rd, opposite Marks & Spencer, Bandra West, Mumbai.