If you've ever wondered where luxury, exclusivity, and world-class cuisine collide, there is a perfect destination - D'MONDE Members Club in the heart of Lutyens' New Delhi. Recently making its grand debut as the first private club in India by an international brand, D'MONDE promises to be more than just a place, it's an experience. The club offers a rare blend of opulence and understated elegance, and I had the opportunity to immerse myself in its world for an evening.





The moment I entered the club, I was taken aback by the sophisticated serenity of the space. D'MONDE, inspired by the French term "Du Monde," meaning 'of the world,' evokes a sense of cultivated taste and refined luxury. The interiors exude a minimalist beauty, with rich materials, soft natural tones, and an artful design that feels both timeless and modern. There's something refreshing about the approach here - one that's grounded in history but elevated by contemporary design sensibilities.

I was immediately struck by the feeling of tranquillity. The club's layout is designed to transport you into a state of calm, whether you're heading to the spa, or fitness centre, or simply relaxing by the beautiful swimming pool. It's clear that every corner of this club is dedicated to wellness, indulgence, and refinement.





After a brief tour of the serene spaces, I made my way to the restaurant, which overlooks the pool. As I walked through the outdoor seating area, I couldn't help but admire how it effortlessly blends luxury with nature-lush greenery and the sound of water created a calming atmosphere, perfect for an indulgent meal.

I joined some friends for dinner that evening. Naturally, we began with drinks... because no indulgent evening is complete without a cocktail or two. I opted for the Rosa Portugalo, a tequila-based drink that left a lasting impression. It's a cocktail that made me forget all about my usual Picante and Pamola. The balance of flavours in the Rosa Portugalo was spot on-refreshing, tangy, and just the right amount of kick. My friend had Old Fashioned and loved it too.







As we sipped our drinks, we perused the menu, which was a playground for gourmands. With an Italian chef at the helm, D'MONDE offers a culinary experience that promises to transport you across the globe. The options range from Italian and continental to Indian, with each dish bringing a modern twist to classic favourites. We started with a selection of continental starters-Ceviche, Duck Prosciutto, and Arancini with Mushroom Truffle.





Let me tell you: the Ceviche was amazing! The seabass was perfectly marinated in a coconut water lime leche de tigre, and the dish was garnished with delicate cream drops and finely sliced onions. The balance of freshness and acidity made it one of the standout dishes of the evening. If you visit D'MONDE, the Ceviche is a must-try-my top recommendation.



The Prawns & Amaranth Salad was another favourite. The prawns were cooked to perfection, juicy and tender, while the amaranth seeds and edamame added their crunch. Paired with crisp asparagus, cucumber, and a zesty dressing, it was a refreshing starter that I would happily order again.



We then moved on to the mains, where I had to try the Tagliolini Lobster. This dish won my heart. The lobster was succulent, and the tangy tomato sauce added the perfect depth of flavour. It was comfort food with an elegant twist-rich, yet not overwhelming. New Zealand Lamb Chops followed, and while I'm not typically a fan of lamb, I could see how lovers of this dish would find it good.

I couldn't resist sampling some Indian dishes. The Biryani was good, though not extraordinary, while the Gucchi Mushroom stood out with its earthy flavours and delicate texture. That said, it was the Continental and Italian dishes that truly stole the show for me. The meal culminated with some drool-worthy desserts.

One of the things that really stood out during my visit was the hospitality. From the moment we were greeted at the door to when we were seated, the staff was nothing short of exceptional. The servers were knowledgeable, offering great suggestions and promptly catering to our needs. It's clear that D'MONDE takes pride in curating not just a luxurious environment but a truly welcoming one. I can't wait to return and explore more of what this exceptional club has to offer.