On a chilly evening in Delhi, I found myself walking into Daryaganj, the Civil Lines outpost of a restaurant that proudly claims to honour a culinary legacy stretching back to the year of Indian independence. From the moment you walk in, the restaurant wraps you in nostalgia - think warm lighting, the familiar aroma of butter and spices, and old Bollywood songs humming gently in the background.





The Civil Lines outlet is frequently visited by international tourists staying at the nearby Maidens Hotel, looking for a restaurant with delicious Indian food.

Legacy On Your Plate

Daryaganj's story thrives on its association with Kundan Lal Jaggi, one of the culinary figures reportedly tied to the creation of some of North India's most beloved dishes in the post-Partition era. The restaurant celebrates that era's gritty innovation and the recipes handed down through generations.

Daryaganj Ambience And Hospitality

Daryaganj balances nostalgia with a breath of contemporary polish. Warm lighting, thoughtfully patterned interiors and wood accents lend it a cosy yet refined feel - a setting that suits a winter meal with friends, family, or even a foodilicious date night. What stood out beyond the decor was the warm hospitality: attentive servers, brisk service and a genuinely welcoming vibe that made us feel at ease right away.

Each Cocktail Tells A Story

Drinks at Daryaganj have playful personalities of their own:





Jamuntini - If you are in the mood for something quirky and tangy, try this fun mix of vodka, gin and kala khatta with lime.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Khatti Bawali - Bold whiskey meets tamarind and a whisper of cinnamon in this refreshing cocktail.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Raula Rappa - For those who want a taste of refreshing mangoes even in peak winter, you will enjoy this cocktail where gin meets aamras, a zing of ginger and a kick of hot sauce.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Each cocktail had a cheeky balance of sweet, sour and spirited heat, setting the tone for everything that followed.

Starters That Hit The Spot

We started with the Chicken Badami Shorba, which was delicate yet flavourful, with mint and almond shards dancing across the palate.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Next, we tried the super crunchy Original Chicken Pakora - a crisp, boneless delight scented with carom and coriander, reminding you of comforting, nostalgic snacks.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

One thing you cannot miss at Dargayanj is their Dahi Kebab, with its creamy whipped yoghurt, cardamom, and fresh coriander. Deep-fried to perfection with a thin, crisp, golden crust, the inside was velvety, aromatic, and utterly addictive.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Classic Mains, Hearty And Homely

The mains leaned into tradition with gusto:





The Original 1947 Butter Chicken came with a thick and indulgent gravy and succulent pieces of chicken.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Original 1947 Dal Makhani, prepared by slowly simmering black lentils, was flavourful, rich and creamy.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Malai Kofta featured plush dumplings, much like the dahi kebabs, dunked in a creamy gravy with a delicate saffron flavour.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Chicken Biryani was aromatic and layered, with fragrant basmati marrying saffron and moist pieces of chicken.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Garlic Naan and Burani Raita were perfect sidekicks to the mains.





While everything was delicious, the richness means you can feel full surprisingly fast.

Classic, Sweet End To A Classic Meal

For dessert, the Kesar Pista Kulfi was light, full of flavour and entirely satisfying - a cool, fragrant finish that rounded off the indulgence beautifully.

Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

We ended the feasting by dipping our greasy fingers in warm finger bowls and feeling all refreshed, and finished off the hearty meal by digging into the neatly-packed and portable sauf-mishri boxes.





Eating at Daryaganj felt like dining with history - not just through recipes, but through a sense of storytelling that made every dish feel anchored in tradition rather than trend. Here, the classics are treated with reverence and served with heartfelt Delhi warmth.





If you're looking for a meal that doubles as a journey through North India's comforting classics, this is a spot that will satisfy both heart and appetite.

Standout Dish: Dahi Kebab

Where: Property No. 13, Ground Floor, South End Room, The Exchange Building, Sham Nath Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, Delhi, 110054

