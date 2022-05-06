Andhra Pradesh is known for its spicy regional cuisines. It is distinct due to a range of indigenous spices and a handmade spice combination. When you think of Andhra Pradesh, you think of the delectable Nizami delicacies with a dash of spice! And if just reading about this cuisine makes you hungry for some, then your search for Andhra food ends here! The Westin in Gurugram has brought out a fantastic Andhra food festival- Aromas of Andhra. The food festival offers a range of things on its carefully curated menu. And trust us, if you are a fan of South Indian food in general, you cannot miss out on this one! The food festival starts on 4th May and will continue until 14th May 2022.





Aromas of Andhra is being held at The Westin's restaurant, Seasonal Tastes. As soon as you walk inside the restaurant, it is sure to remind you of South India. But more than that, the aroma of the food will entice you so much that you would immediately want to dig into it!

To bring out the authentic flavours from Andhra Pradesh, The Westin had invited Chef Raghavender Sirisala from the state. He, along with the team of chefs at Westin, set the menu to give the people a fantastic experience!





Speaking on occasion, Chef Anurudh Khanna, Multi-Property Executive Chef for The Westin Gurugram, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa, said, "Every cuisine has something unique to offer, and when it comes to carving out the culinary heritage of Andhra cuisine, it is no less than a treasure trove of an amazing amalgamation of simple spices, rice, jaggery and herbs."

The traditional non-vegetarian signature dishes at the festival include Gongura Mamsam (Gongura Mutton), Kodi Vepudu (Chicken Fry), Royyala Vepudu (Prawn Fry), Nelloru Chapala Pulusu (Tangy Fish Curry) and much more.

For the vegetarians, delicacies such as Mokkajonna Gaarelu (Corn Fritters), Guttu Vankaya (Stuffed Brinjal), Berakaya Jedi Pappu Kura (Ridgegourd and Cashewnut Curry) accompanied by Bangala Dumpa Vepudu (Potato Stir fry), Tamata Pappu (Tomato Dal) and Nimmakaya Annam (Lemon Rice) will be available.

As for the desserts, you will have the options of Boorelu (Lentil Jaggery Stuffed Dumplings) and Semiya Payasam (Vermicelli Kheer.)





We highly recommend trying out their bangala dumpa vepudu, lemon rice and semiya payasam! These mouth-watering dishes will surely leave you craving for more of their taste!





The Andhra food festival offerings can be enjoyed as part of the buffet at Seasonal Tastes daily for lunch from 12:30 to 3:30 pm and dinner from 7:00 to 11:30 pm.





When: 4th May to 14th May 2022





Where: Seasonal tastes at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi





Price-





Lunch: INR 2,200 plus taxes per person





Dinner: INR 2,700 plus taxes per person