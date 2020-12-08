Azuma Kara And Tiella Brings Authentic Pan-Asian And Italian Cuisine To The Capital

Azuma Kara and Tiella, Delhi

The wide variety of choices and techniques used in the Pan-Asian and Italian cuisines encompasses some of the best culinary inventions over the years and also includes some of the best dishes. The sheer fact that every area in southeast Asia and Europe has its specialty dish has always piqued Vidhi Taneja's interests who has been fond of the Pan-Asian and Italian cuisines, and hence the places serving these have been her favourite places to travel to as a child.





The essence of these various signature dishes is what Vidhi has tried to capture in both the brands. Hence, the names "Azuma Kara" and "Tiella" one translates to 'from the east' as it consists of a mixture of cuisines specific to that region. While the other has been named after a delicacy served in southern Italy. With the ongoing pandemic, leaving the house is not the safest option; hence, Vidhi saw the perfect opportunity to create a safe order-in environment and to provide the market with restaurant-quality food in the comfort of your home.





I received a huge food hamper from both the brands, comprising some of my favourite dishes from Asian and Italian cuisines.





Prawn Tempura was probably the best one I ever had in Delhi. Crispy, crunchy, and with the right amount of flavours, this one is a must-try. Prawn Dimsum and Lamb Rendang Curry are other dishes worthy trying from the kitchen of Azuma Kara.

Moving on to Tiella, I loved the Pollo Chicken Pizza and Spaghetti Carbonara. Being an Italian food lover, I was quite satiated. Yummy Banoffee Pie gave a sweet ending to my delicious meal.





Promoted

Azuma Kara and Tiella are located in Shahpur Jat, Delhi and are open for delivery and take-away.





Meal for two: Rs 1500 - 2000









