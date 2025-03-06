I get to hear about so many new Japanese restaurants opening in Delhi-NCR, and after visiting them, they all pretty much feel the same. But now I discovered a gem that struck me with not just its outstanding food but also the unmatched ambiance. Located on the iconic Malcha Marg, Boya has quickly made a name for itself as a symbol of luxury dining in the capital. With its official launch, the restaurant not only promises a unique culinary journey but also redefines the standards of gastronomic excellence in Delhi. Spearheaded by the young and passionate entrepreneur Bhawya Sahu and renowned Chef Augusto, Boya brings together the artistry of food and innovation, creating an experience that is nothing short of spectacular.





Boya's concept was born out of Bhawya Sahu's deep admiration for Chef Augusto's culinary prowess. After years of following Chef Augusto's career, Sahu decided to bring the chef's culinary genius to life in a restaurant that would transform the dining landscape. The name "Boya," which translates to "sowing the seed," perfectly encapsulates the vision behind this luxurious establishment: to inspire new beginnings, growth, and a reinvention of how we experience food.

From the moment you step inside Boya, it's clear that this is no ordinary restaurant. The interiors are an embodiment of understated luxury. You're greeted by a red curtain that parts to reveal a stunning space adorned with marble accents and custom furnishings. The centerpiece-a large tree, resembling a cherry blossom in full bloom-adds a touch of Japanese elegance to the ambiance, transporting diners to another world. The atmosphere is quiet and sophisticated, with dim lighting illuminating the well-curated bar, creating a setting that is both intimate and refined.

The menu is a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors. As a fan of Chef Augusto, I was thrilled to learn that he personally curated the menu for me to try. What made the experience even more special was that Chef Augusto himself came to my table to explain each dish - this personal touch truly made me feel welcomed and valued.





Now, let's talk about the food. Boya's culinary offerings are nothing short of extraordinary. I started my meal with the Pisco Sour cocktail, which was a delightful balance of refreshing flavors. The Picante and Whisky Sour cocktails were equally impressive.

The food was equally remarkable. Chef Augusto is renowned for his sushi creations, and after trying the Ebi Tempura with creamy Sriracha sauce, I understood why. The dish had the perfect crunch and balanced flavors that left me wanting more. The Shokunin and Tsukiji salmon sushi were both beautifully prepared.

However, the highlight of the evening was the Yellowtail Carpaccio Ceviche. It was melt-in-your-mouth tender, yet full of flavors. I wiped off the plate within minutes. The Chicken and Coriander Dimsums were another standout, with their charcoal tint and edible gold topping making them as visually stunning as they were delicious.

Next, I tried the Pan Seared Snapper, which was perfectly cooked and paired beautifully with the sides of vegetables and sauces. The Asian Herb Crusted Grilled Chicken, though a bit bland for my taste, was still a solid dish that showed off Chef Augusto's skillful technique.

And finally, just when I thought I couldn't eat another bite, the Texture of Cacao arrived at my table. A chocolate lover's dream, this dessert featured a variety of textures and flavors of chocolate, each layer complementing the next. It was the perfect ending to an unforgettable meal.

If you're looking for authentic Japanese flavors with a twist of innovation, Boya is the place to be. It stands as one of the finest dining experiences in Delhi. Don't forget to try my top recommendations: Ebi Tempura, Yellowtail Carpaccio Ceviche, Chicken and Coriander Dimsums, and Texture of Cacao. I sure am going back for these and more!