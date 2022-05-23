Craving for Chinese food is always simmering at the back of our minds. While it's not possible to visit an authentic Chinese restaurant every time, enjoying it in the comfort of your home is. Just pick up your phone and order your favourite dishes, and in no time, it will be there on your doorstep. So, next time you are hungry for Chinese or Thai food, don't get confused by the plethora of options of your food delivery app, give Canton Pot a try.





Located in Noida, this kitchen offers Chinese, Cantonese and Thai food - make your pick and order. I tried their Veg Dim Sums box, which contained a variety of dim sums. They were good in taste with the right balance of flavours and juiciness. Honey Chilli Potatoes had the right flavours but lacked the crunch that we usually like in this dish.





For the mains, Veg Singapore noodles were pretty good. Thai Vegetables Basil Sauce was quite refreshing with the mild notes of minty basil and authentic Thai flavours.

Overall, I found Canton Pot a pretty good place to satisfy my cravings. You can also try it out.

