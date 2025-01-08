Looking for a restaurant that has great food and even a better bar? Try the newly-opened CAYA. Since its launch in November 2023, CAYA has swiftly positioned itself as one of South Delhi's premier hotspots for both great dining and lively entertainment. Situated in the bustling lanes of South Extension 2, this unique venue offers much more than just a meal - it is a full-sensory experience that effortlessly blends global cuisine with an exciting array of events.





Upon entering CAYA, I was immediately struck by the spacious, thoughtfully designed interiors. The venue spans two levels: the upper level features a sleek bar area for those seeking a more relaxed vibe, while the lower level is closer to the stage and offers a front-row view for performances, The seating options are varied, from conventional table and chair setups to intimate lounge areas, ensuring there is something for everyone. The decor is a tasteful fusion of contemporary and traditional elements, creating a stylish and welcoming atmosphere.

Coming to the food, their menu is a mix of Continental, European, Asian, Modern Indian, and Mediterranean flavours. I loved almost everything on the menu. My favourite was Red Rooster - peri peri chicken pizza - and it was perfect. I am done with almost the same pizzas everywhere - this was something unique, with a soft base and full of flavourful toppings and lots of cherry tomatoes. Both Tangra Chilli Chicken and Amritsari Paneer Tikka whet the tikka craving of vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The tikkas were succulent, smoky and oh-so tasty.













No dining experience at CAYA would be complete without exploring their cocktail menu. They have a large bar with a variety of spirits and some really tempting cocktails. If you like gin, don't miss their 'Kaya Hill' cocktail concocted with Bombay Sapphire. And if you are a vodka person, my recommendation is 'Coco Berry' - a delightful drink flavoured with passion fruit, vanilla and fresh berries.

What truly sets CAYA apart is its seamless integration of food and entertainment. The venue regularly hosts stand-up comedy nights, soothing Sufi performances, and high-energy DJ sessions, ensuring there is never a dull moment.





You can safely call CAYA a cultural hub that has redefined the modern dining and entertainment scene in Delhi. With its diverse menu, impeccable service, and dynamic events, it's the perfect place to indulge in a gourmet meal, unwind with friends, or revel in the city's electrifying nightlife.





What: CAYA

Where: South Extension 2, New Delhi

Cost: INR 2,500 for two people (approx.)





