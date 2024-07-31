When Chica opened a couple of years back, our Instagram feed was full of pictures of this gorgeous location that mesmerized everyone in Delhi. The flower-filled arch at the entrance and the small passage leading to the restaurant garden were favourite picture spots of the visitors. That was the newest attraction in Delhi that made people head to Chica. Now we have another reason to dine there - their new menu.



Chica, founded by Dinesh Arora, announced the launch of its much-anticipated new World Cuisine menu with a curated selection of global dishes. The 'Progressive Global Cuisine lets the patrons enjoy 'Fusion Pan Asian, "The Art of Patisserie", 'European Tapas & Grills, and more. Chica's new menu stays committed to using local & seasonal ingredients, ensuring a menu that evolves with the changing seasons.







I had fallen in love with Chica when it opened - its serene garden, its plush interiors, the high-spirited music, and of course - the food. So, now when I got to know about the new flavours on the menu, I had to try it.



I was welcomed warmly by the staff, and as soon as I settled, mixologist Noor offered us some great cocktails to try. He even went out of his way to make his own secret creation, which is not on the menu. It was surprisingly delicious. Other cocktails that I really loved were Whisky Sour and Call Me Chica.



Now let's talk about the new food menu. If you are a soup person, you have to start your meal with Chia Khao Suey. It's creamy, nutty and oh-so-yummy - basically, everything you need to calm down your growling stomach while you wait for the rest of the meal. But I really didn't have to wait much because the staff kept bringing one delicacy after another for me to try. In no time, my table was full of food that not only looked drool-worthy but was actually tasty.



I highly recommend Chicken Yan Sui (sesame chicken with coriander) and Chilli Oil Chicken Wonton. Both the dishes were perfectly flavoured and gave my taste buds a kick of spice they needed. When I dine out, I just can't miss prawns, and Chica's Prawn Sui Mai catered to my craving just right. The prawns were cooked perfectly to my liking - another dish on my recommendation list. Almost all the other dishes I tried impressed me equally. I remember gorging on Chicken Teriyaki Bao even though my stomach was full but my heart wasn't.





The lip-smacking food, lovely hospitality and great ambience made my evening special but the cherry on the top was desserts, and the cake specially brought in for my husband's birthday celebration. It was just the kind of experience we had desired, and thanks to Chica, we got more than we had hoped for.



I can't wait to go back to Chica for another delightful evening.