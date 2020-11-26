Cafe OTB Courtyard Comes To CP And It Looks Nothing Short Of A Carnival  

We love it when our favourite cafes expand and open new outlets in different parts of the city. If you have been to cafe OTB or Out Of The Box in Hauz Khas and Khan Market, you have another reason to smile, as the fun and jazzy cafe has opened doors in Connaught Place as well. Situated right next to the Colonade, OTB Courtyard plays to its strength. The sizeable courtyard is tastefully done with windmills, fountains, planters and fairy lights. You can have a seat inside also, where you would find a sleek state-of the art bar, but we'd rather pick the outdoor arrangement, especially in weather as amazing as this.





Now moving on to the food, we really liked their expansive menu. The idea is clear, these are foods you know, you love, and you would enjoy on days you just want to unwind with friends and have a great time. We started off with the Lahori seekh kebab, which was slightly on the spicier side, but was well-done. Next were the Cuban cigar rolls, the crispy rolls with moist and cheesy filling makes a solid impression, so do the chilly mushroom; crispy, fried, and so wholesome. We also loved their popcorn shrimps, served with the side of kimchi. The saucy shrimps also score high for their hot flavour and crispy texture. If you are here for a quick drink, order these and you need nothing else to nibble on. The drums of heaven could also be a good choice, a portion would give you six pieces, hence we have nothing much to complain here. You may like to try their Beijing chicken dumplings as well, if you are a fan of oriental flavors, the understated peanut flavour is remarkable.

Beijing Dumplings and Popcorn shrimps

We were quick to hop on to the mains, and decided to keep the fare mostly Indian. They do have a string of popular crowd-pullers. We sampled the mutton biryani, where the rice and all four mutton pieces were enriched with warm, rustic flavours. Dal Makhani was creamy, and the consistency was amazing too, but you do feel like you have tried better stuff elsewhere. If you dig mutton, you do not want to miss the lamb shanks, and the lovely gravy it comes with, so soothing and eclectic.





Cigar rolls and chilli mushrooms

You would have to ask for the dessert, they change it every day. We got chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream, where the former could have been a little more moist and richer.





Lahori mutton seekh kabab and chocolate brownie

Where: B 14/1-6, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Cost For Two: INR 1400







