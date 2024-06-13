Ordering food at home has a certain joy that is unparalleled. The comfort of home coupled with the luxury of delicious food give us a culinary adventure like no other. Not to forget the convenience of having restaurant food delivered right to your doorstep. However, most of us are confused about what to order every single time - Indian or Chinese? Pav bhaji or momos? Let us solve this problem for you once and for all. All you have to do is call 'Call Chotu'. This multi-cuisine cloud kitchen has a wide range of delicacies - all of them super delicious and indulgent.





If you scroll through their menu, you'll be spoilt for choice. Whether you are craving a burger, chowmein or Bombay-style vada pav, they have it all. I got a chance to try Call Chotu, that too in the comfort of my home, and what a grand feast it was!





The best dish - Mini Vada Pav! Chef Chiquita Gulati nailed it with authentic Mumbai flavours that make the vada pav a pure delight to eat. I also loved the non-vegetarian Galouti Pav - as much as the vegetarian one. The succulent filling burst out a font of flavours that my mouth still craves. While pavs are definitely a winner on the menu, they were not the only dish to impress me.







The Broccoli Cream Cheese Dumpling won my heart with the soft, cheesy filling elevated by the pungency of broccoli. Before I forget, Bread Pakoda with chilli garlic cheese was smashing too. In fact, it's the best bread pakoda I have ever had. I also tried Chilli Paneer but it was a bit too salty. Nevertheless, it tasted good.





For chicken lovers, Tandoori Lollipop, Drums Of Heaven and Garlic Chilli Chicken Momos are a must-try. From the mains, I had Chilli Chicken with Veg Hakka Noodles and it was the perfect finale to my meal.





Slurping already? Why wait, Call Chotu is just a call away. But if you want to dine out and make a nice outing out of it with your loved ones, Call Chotu just opened its first-ever outlet in Saket - Chotu's All Day Diner & Bar. I just can't wait to visit it. The pictures of the outlet look beautiful.

Let me give you another compelling reason to try Call Chotu.





Call Chotu is conceptualised and curated by Chef Chiquita Gulati along with husband & partner Sumit Gulati who is a third-generation restaurateur from the family that runs the legendary Gulati Restaurant at Pandara Road since 1959! If you are a fan of Gulati's, then you just can't miss trying Call Chotu! And don't forget to try their vada pav, you'll love it.