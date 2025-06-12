Stepping into EnCanto feels like leaving behind the chaos of the city and entering a warm corner of Tulum. A beautiful blend of rustic Mexican charm and contemporary Indian vibrance, this new Latin restaurant is the brainchild of Anant Bali and Tusheeta Khanna. The earthy textures, ivory walls, terracotta hues, and pops of bougainvillea add a soft, floral touch. By evening, the space takes on a moody glow with amber lighting, deep green accents, and a large bar that becomes the focal point.





But the real magic happens on the plate





Encanto's menu is a celebration of Mexican soul food with a modern twist. I liked almost every dish I tried. My absolute favourite was the Slow-Braised Lamb Tlacoyas - tender, juicy, and packed with flavour in every bite. Another standout was the Shrimp Quesadilla, soft and bursting with flavour. The Grilled Butter Prawns Tostada may have just been the best thing on the table - crisp, fresh, and generously loaded.

The Blackened Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl was hearty and comforting, while the Coloradita Chicken stood out for its rich, mayo-chilli sauce that added a creamy kick.







Presentation is clearly important here, from the artfully plated food to the stunning cutlery and cocktail glasses with intricate floral designs. Speaking of cocktails, Encanto Picante stole the show. A fiery number with just the right amount of heat, it pairs beautifully with the bold dishes. The Morella - a gin-based cocktail with a hint of sweetness - was also a refreshing pick. If you're up for something fun and quirky, try something from the Bongo-Bongo section. These tropical cocktails come in playful, flask-style bongs with flavours like coconut, mango, and berries.



While the food and drinks impressed me, the service - not so much. To be fair, it was still early days for the restaurant when I visited, so I'm hopeful this will improve with time.





All in all, Encanto delivers where it matters - flavour and flair. Go for the food if you are a fan of Mexican cuisine.