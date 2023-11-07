Wok to Walk, the global Asian cuisine chain of restaurants with an open kitchen concept, has launched its newest outlet in Safdarjung Development Area, New Delhi. The menu revolves around ancient techniques blending seamlessly with modern energy, crafting high-end dishes with high-street convenience. From the bustling streets of Hong Kong to the lively nightlife, the newly opened SDA outlet's interior is inspired by the city's rich culture.





The restaurant delivers fresh food at lightning-fast speed. The unique fiery technique ensures noodles, rice, and fresh ingredients are stir-fried on the spot, ensuring that each dish is cooked to perfection in minutes. At Wok to Walk, you have the freedom to design your own recipes or choose from a selection of famous classics like Pad Thai or Yakisoba.





I got an opportunity to try the menu and was quite impressed. Simple, no-frills flavours made for a comforting dining experience. I started my meal with Steamed Chicken Dumplings, which were made well. Although they were a bit bland on their own, but when paired with the sauce, they tasted good.

The Asian classics of Chicken Yakisoba and Prawns Pad Thai were perfect. With the right balance of flavours and textures, these noodle delights were just right to whet my cravings. Even Saigon (Udon noodles) pleased my palate with its mild and wonderful flavours.

Spring rolls were just the way they should be - crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. The spring rolls too could do better with more flavours, but tasted good when dipped in the sauce.





Overall, I really liked the food at Wok To Walk. If you too love Asian food and are looking for a new place to try different varieties, visit or order from Wok To Walk. It currently has multiple locations in India spanning Noida, Delhi, Bangalore and Srinagar.