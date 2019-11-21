Gulati Restaurant: Drawing Food Lovers To Pandara Road Since 1959

Highlights Gulati Restaurant is a hotspot of many Delhiites

How long would you wait in line for your favourite restaurant? Half an hour? One hour? We know nobody likes to wait in queues for their favourite meal, and want their table instantly and be brought their food promptly. There are a few places in Delhi that are so popular that you have to be prepared for the long wait.





Delhi, as the food capital, witnesses various options for belly-filling every month, an undeterred loyalty towards Gulati's Restaurant at Pandara Road - where people don't mind standing in queues - calls for ovation. The restaurant has a unique story that is aromatic, poised, and delicious. Once an idyllic dhaba in the small little corner of Pandara Road has now become an iconic place not just for the vicinity but for the entire capital city of New Delhi.





Gulati Restaurant is a hotspot of many Delhiites who want to have the real taste of Mughlai and Tandoori cuisines. The restaurant is known not just for the authentic food it serves but also for the culinary art of using around 200 masalas, traditional cooking techniques and warm hospitality. So when we visited this popular restaurant in the heart of Delhi, we understood why it has managed to attract so many people for more than a decade.

Food And Drinks

Starting from the Galouti Kebabs to stuffed Tandoori Mushrooms, everything just touched more than a few of our senses. So if you do end up going there, and we strongly recommend that you do, please try the crowning dishes at least once. Galouti Kebab, Fish 65 and Tandoor Mushrooms are some of the best options for starters. The kebabs were succulent and tenderly cooked, bursting with eclectic masalas. The main course is equally tempting with delectable delights, ranging from the ever popular butter chicken to the Gulati's special Dal Makhani that went very well with the garlic butter naan. They also offer exquisite dishes like Handi Chicken, Bhuna Gosht and Mutton Do Pyaza in non-vegetarian options and Paneer Tikka Masala, Kadhai Paneer and Paneer Makhani among vegetarian options. Their Dum Chicken Biryani is also one tempting staple you should not miss at this outlet in the heart of the city.





We chose to conclude our meal with a delightful bowl of gulab jamuns, which satiated our sweet cravings after a lavish meal.





Just a word of caution for some of you, their portion size is quite unprecedented so unless your dinner is the first meal of your day, order carefully or ask their ever smiling waiting staff to assist you with your order.





Where: 6, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Price for two: INR 2,500 (Approx.)







