While Asian cuisine has increasingly gained popularity in India, not many restaurants get it right. If you are ever in a mood for authentic Asian food at home, give House of Wok a try. Their expansive menu is armed to whet all kinds of cravings. Started by two childhood friends, who brought flavours and culinary techniques from their travels to countries like Thailand, Japan, and China, House of Wok now has 5 outlets across the country.





I tried a range of dishes from their menu. Wasabi Chilli Mayo Prawns had the perfect balance of creamy mayo, tender prawns and pungent wasabi which was thankfully not overpowering. To tell the truth, it was perfect. Chicken and Water Chestnut Dimsums were not bad either but I expected a bit more from them - a little more juice and lush would have been great. But Cream Cheese Truffle Dimsums were the absolute winner. They burst out a font of flavours in the mouth and filled my heart with its creaminess and deliciousness. This dish tops my list of recommendation.

Wasabi Chilli Mayo Prawns

Cream Cheese Truffle Dimsums







Another dish that came close on the heels was Cottage Cheese Chilli. It was essentially the classic 'chilli paneer' that we know but in no way it was ordinary. It had an appetising melange of spice and flavours mixed with the succulent cottage cheese.





Now coming to the mains, I had Chilli Garlic Noodles and Hakka Noodles, paired with Diced Chicken in Black Bean Sauce. The gravy was good, not extraordinary, but complemented the flavoursome and perfectly-cooked noodles. In fact, chilli garlic noodles was so tasty, I could have it without any sauce or gravy.

Chilli Garlic Noodles







House of Wok is all set to have its own dine-in restaurant in Gurugram, and after tasting their food, I would want to visit the restaurant too.





What: House Of Wok

Cost for two: INR 1000 (approx.)

