After a hiatus of more than a year, restaurants and eateries are finally witnessing an increase in footfall as diners return to try their favourite cuisines. Residents of Gurugram have reason to rejoice as a new and happening eatery has opened up recently in the city. Imperfecto Shor Cafe is the latest joint in town for a fun-filled evening out with lots of drinks, delicious food and great music.





Imperfecto Shor Cafe has opened up on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, right below Fabcafe, next to Global Foyer Mall. It is best to call up the restaurant for directions in case you face difficulties in locating it. The rustic interiors remind you of a mansion from the '70s, exuding vintage vibes and transporting you to a different world altogether.

The brand has a wide array of drinks to offer along with some palate-pleasing dishes as well. We started off our meal with the Pink Lady and Classic Margarita from the drinks section. Both the beverages were well-prepared with the right balance of flavour and sweetness. The Veg Mezze Platter was the perfect way to compliment the drinks; it included generous portions of Falafel, Cottage Cheese spiced with Harissa, in-house Pita Bread, pickled Olives and crudites, Greek Salad along with a delicious Hummus and creamy Tzatziki dip.





As Korean-style cooking has become extremely trendy of late, we tried the Gochujang Chicken - a spicy grilled preparation that was addictive and unique. Coming to the main course, the hand-stretched Neapolitan Pizzas are terrific and deserve a special mention. The Four-Cheese pizza we chose had the zing of fresh tomatoes along with a slight hint of smoky flavour and oodles of cheese added on top.

Unlike most cafes and bars, Imperfecto Shor Cafe pampers all kinds of diners including those with a sweet tooth. The Mile High Mud Pie was one interesting dessert with a crumbly brownie base topped with four layers of white, milk and dark chocolate. We'd also highly recommend the Caramel Popcorn Cheesecake for a unique twist to your usual dessert. The crunch of popcorn along with sweet caramel sauce makes the usual cheesecake a whole new experience.

So, if you're looking to chill with friends or simply enjoy a fun-filled evening - we'd say Imperfecto Shor Cafe is definitely worth a shot!





What: Imperfecto Shor Cafe, Gurugram





Where: Vipul Tech Square, Tower D, Beside Dell Technologies & Global Foyer, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram





Price for two: Rs. 2,100/-





For reservations, call +91 99994 66709