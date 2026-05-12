Khan Market is always full of places to try, but every now and then, a spot really grabs your attention. Tranzit is one of those newer places that people have quietly started talking about. It does not feel too formal, but it still has that polished, going out energy. The space feels open and lively, especially with the way it changes from day to night. By the evening, it turns into a proper buzz with music, drinks, and a packed crowd. What I liked instantly was that it did not feel stiff, it felt easy to settle into. We had been hearing about it for a while, so we finally planned a visit to see what it was all about.





Tranzit is a fairly new addition to Khan Market, opened by Shivani Vardhan and Chef Gurmehar Sethi, the team behind KLAP and Aajuni. The idea here is simple but interesting, bringing together global flavours and influences into one menu that feels like it has travelled across countries. The space itself is spread across two floors and is designed to shift through the day, from a bright, relaxed setting during the day to a more high energy, almost lounge like vibe at night. There is also a strong focus on cocktails, with a menu inspired by different modes of travel, which adds a fun storytelling element to the drinks.

Photo Credit: Tranzit





We started with their cocktails, which honestly set the tone for the evening. Dear Suezy was one of those drinks that takes a second to understand, but then really grows on you. The whiskey base was strong yet smooth, with the aperol and apricot jam adding a slight sweetness. What stood out was the tea blend and mango beer cordial, which gave it a layered flavour, finished nicely with the dukkah dust.





Gazpacho was completely different and easily one of the most interesting drinks of the night. With tequila and mezcal, it had a smoky base, but the tomato celery and jalapeno water gave it a sharp, savoury edge. It almost felt like a drink you would either love or find too bold, but I enjoyed how refreshing it turned out to be.

Photo Credit: Tranzit

Pickled Passenger had a very distinct flavour profile. The mix of tequila and sauvignon blanc with jalapeno brine and raw mango pickle brine gave it that familiar tangy kick. It felt very Indian in a subtle way, especially with that pickle sharpness coming through. Window Seat was lighter and more crowd friendly. The kaffir lime and gin worked well with the lychee syrup and guava soda, making it fruity without being overly sweet.





For food, we started with Burrata and Paratha Salad. While the idea was interesting, I personally felt both elements would have worked better on their own. The burrata was fresh and creamy, the paratha was good, but together it did not fully come together for me.





The Tostada with Avocado was a much better hit. It was crisp, fresh, and full of flavour, one of those dishes you finish quickly without even realising. The Pad Thai Prawn was familiar and comforting, done well without trying too many twists. We also tried the lamb kubideh with mango and apple salad, along with the chicken version. Between the two, I preferred the chicken. It felt lighter and the flavours balanced better with the salad.

Photo Credit: Tranzit

The salmon bread and burrata was nice and easy, something you could order without thinking too much. But the dish that really stood out was the Hot Pot Bowl Chicken. It was easily my favourite of the night. Warm, comforting, and full of flavour, it had that satisfying feel that makes a dish memorable.





For desserts, we tried the Dark Chocolate Cigar with Cream and Basil Gelato. Both sounded exciting on paper, but did not quite work for me. They were interesting, but not something I would order again.





Overall, Tranzit feels like a place that is trying to do something different, and for the most part, it works. The cocktails are clearly the star here, and a few dishes really stand out. It is the kind of place you go to when you want to try new combinations and enjoy a lively evening without it feeling too serious.