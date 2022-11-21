A good, heady cocktail is all we need to end the hectic day (or week) in the company of our loved ones. You would agree not all bars get it right in providing us the flavours we want in our drink. Varied palates - varied preferences. But Virat Kohli's resto-bar One8 Commune in Aerocity, Delhi, has something for everyone. Their expansive cocktail menu will give you what you are looking for - sweet, bitter, tarty, sour et al. And now, the all-new Commune Specials menu brings forth a range of exquisitely crafted cocktails, suited for every mood.





If you prefer indulging in some mouth-flavouring cocktails to unwind, heat to One8 Commune. I did for an evening of relaxation and the lively vibe of the restaurant uplifted my senses the minute I entered. A plush outdoor seating to enjoy the evening breeze, a cosy corner for hearty conversations, or a large table to party with your gang - there were many options to choose from. I sat down in a cosy corner with my friends and before we knew it, our table was filled with enticing cocktails and food.

One8 Commune Specials

For Bourbon lovers, Smoke Marmalade Sour is a great drink. A blend of Bourbon, in-house orange marmalade and fresh pineapple, it is the perfect amalgamation of different flavours - smoky, zesty, sweet and tangy.





We also tried Ginny Blossom - chamomile-infused gin with fresh green apple, peach and mint. As the ingredients suggest, it was fruity with a tinge of chamomile flavour that balanced the flavours perfectly.

With my head already buzzing, I went for Berry Mishap next. Gin mixed with berries and pineapple made for an eclectic combination.





Other Commune Specials include Sundowner Spritzer - a blend of spritzer with aperol, fizz and

malta. If you like bubbly and fizzy drinks, this one is for you. And if it is tequila you prefer, go for Picante "Okurrr ", made with jalapenos, coriander, and, of course, tequila.





I would go back for another round of Commune Specials and would try Tiramisu Fashioned (with mild flavours of tiramisu and brownie) I missed this time.





Coming to food, I first ordered their Sushi Platter and it was quite a sight. Beautifully plated on dry ice, the sushis looked and tasted good. Also their chicken dimsums are not be missed. Next I ordered Sriracha Chilli Chicken, but wasn't quite impressed with it. However, Garlic Butter Prawns more than made up for it with delectable flavours.

One8 Commune Specials

Go treat yourself to a rejuvenating round of drinks with the new Commune Specials.





What: Commune Specials at One8 Commune

Where: Worldmark 2, 8, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 12noon - 1am

