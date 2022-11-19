Indian food is so versatile that it can tweaked to create innumerable dishes with unique flavours. That's why modern Indian food is such a hit these days. And if you are someone who enjoys desi flavours but in not-so desi style, we found a place for you to enjoy Indian food with a twist. Amaltas - Indian Tapas and Bar is a new addition in the Delhi restaurant scene with a refreshing Modern Indian menu. 'Amaltas- Indian Tapas' adapts Modern Indian food into the Tapas concept. While the inspiration is deeply rooted in regional Indian cuisines, the execution of the dishes is inspired from around the world.





I tried some of their Tapas-style small plates on my visit there. The yellow and green-themed interiors with a large Amaltas wallpaper livened up my mood while I waited for the food.





I started my meal with Jalebi Chaat and it was super delicious. The same tanginess and spiciness of chaat complemented by slightly sweet but extremely crispy jalebi made for a wholesome snack. For drinks, I had Konkan Sour and Asafoetida Sour - both tasted unique and refreshing.

Jalebi Chaat, Amaltas

Then I had Tibetan-special Tingmo - soft bread splayed with chilli garlic paste, and it was pretty good. Lebu & Cream Prawns was a creamy and flavourful dish that I really liked. Meat Kulcha filled with goat mixture had the smokiness of tandoor, but I felt the flavours could be better. Mangalorean Cauliflower Roast - whole cauliflower floret marinated and cooked in tandoor was a good concept, but it was slightly bland.

Tingmo, Amaltas

But then came Tamarind Fish Curry and it blew my mind. Tilapia cooked in tamarind-oyster sauce and combined with spinach and coconut curry was just the perfect dish to end my meal with. I paired it with Malabar parotta, but it also goes with appam. The fish curry was so delicious that I would definitely go back for it soon. For dessert, I tried Chooclate & Jaggery Pot Au Creme and it was heavenly.

Tamarind Fish Curry, Amaltas

Overall, I had a good experience in Amaltas - Indian Tapas & Bar and recommend it to try modern Indian food.





What: Amaltas - Indian Tapas & Bar

Where: M25, First Floor, GK2, M Block Market

When: 12 pm -11 am

Price (For Two): INR 1000 + taxes

