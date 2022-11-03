South Indian cuisine is one of the many cuisines of India that enjoys a huge fan following not only in the country but all across the globe. While Delhi has its own signature dishes like butter chicken and chole bhature, majority of the population is a fan of southern flavours too and it is reflected in a bevy of south Indian restaurants that are always almost packed. It might come as a surprise to you but even south Indian food can be presented is different forms and this is what makes visiting various restaurants exciting. If you too are looking to savour your favourite south Indian in a whole new way, just head to Zambar.





Zambar has three outlets across Delhi-NCR, and I decided to visit their outpost in Ambience Mall in Gurugram. And it was a gastronomical journey to remember. The moment you enter the restaurant, you step into the traditional world of south India with rustic interiors and wooden swings to make the whole experience almost real.





I started my meal with Ghee Gunpowder Idli. Tiny soft idlis seasoned with gunpowder and other masalas tasted heavenly. Corn and Curry Leaf Wada also came with a melange of eclectic flavours imbued in the crunchy wada. While these appetisers were great, what I enjoyed the most was Koliwada Prawns. Crispy fried prawns marinated and cooked in a pool of spices were simply delicious.

Then I went for the classic Idli-Sambhar and Medhu Wada-Sambhar combos. The idlis were soft and fluffy, sambhar was really tasty and the wada was the best I had ever had. The wada has a distinct crunch that really impressed me. I also tried vegetable upma, and it was a regular dish that we get everywhere. But the Onion Rava Dosa really surprised me with its great flavours.

Next I tried Malabar Avial paired with Malabar Parotta. While the parotta was perfect, I found the Avial a bit on the bitter side, but maybe that's how it is supposed to be in its authentic form. And now comes my top recommendation - Appam and Vegetable Stew combo. Light and airy appam paired with creamy stew made for the perfect meal. I ended my meal with Coconut Jaggery Pudding and it was pretty good.

My overall experience at Zambar was really good and I would love to go back again. And if you visit, don't forget to try their Ghee Gunpowder Idli, Koliwada Prawns, Dosa and Sambhar, Medhu Wada-Sambhar and Appam with Vegetable Stew.





What: Zambar

Where: Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

When: 12noon - 11pm