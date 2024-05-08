In the bustling streets of Delhi's GK 2 market lies a culinary gem that promises to transport you straight to the heart of Tokyo - Mensho Tokyo. Nestled among the vibrant array of eateries, Mensho Tokyo offers authentic Japanese cuisine that takes you through the diverse flavours of Japan. At the helm of this gastronomic haven is Co-founder and Head Chef Vidushi Sharma, whose passion for Japanese cuisine knows no bounds. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to preserving tradition, Chef Vidushi and her team have crafted a menu that pays homage to the rich culinary heritage of Japan while infusing it with their own unique flair.





Upon stepping into Mensho Tokyo, I was immediately struck by the warm and inviting ambience, reminiscent of a traditional Japanese izakaya. The air was filled with the enticing aroma of simmering broth and sizzling meats.





With Sake on the side (of course), my culinary journey began with the Tuna Tataki, a delightful dish featuring pan-seared tuna drizzled with truffle ponzu dressing. Each bite was a harmonious blend of flavours, with the tender tuna melting effortlessly on the palate.

Next up was the star of the show - the Ramen. Having heard rave reviews about Mensho's signature ramen, I simply couldn't resist indulging in a bowl. And let me tell you, it did not disappoint. From the handcrafted noodles to the rich and flavorful broth, every element of the dish spoke to the impeccable skill and dedication of the chefs.





But the feast didn't stop there. I also had the pleasure of sampling the Dynamite Prawns, a crispy and delicious treat that left me craving for more. The Pork Donburi was another standout dish, with its hearty combination of chashu sauce, egg, and tender pork chashu.

And let's not forget about the Katsu Sando - a true flavour explosion packed between two fluffy buns. From the crispy chicken cutlet to the tangy sriracha and pickled cucumbers, each bite was a revelation in taste and texture.



Of course, no meal would be complete without dessert, and Mensho Tokyo certainly delivered with their Japanese cheese tart. Not overly sweet, it provided the perfect ending to an extraordinary dining experience.





So if you're craving a taste of Japan, look no further than Mensho Tokyo. And do try their Ramens, Tuna Tataki and Katsu Sando







What: Mensho Tokyo

Where: M-72 A, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

When: 12:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Cost for two: 2,000/- (Approx.)

